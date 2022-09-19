ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Amid racist criticism and abuse, Vinicius Jr. and Brazilian stars respond with dances and joy

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipm5B_0i0ojBku00

Vinicius Jr. has been countering pressure and criticism with joy ever since he arrived at Real Madrid as a teen.

He has been dancing with the ball at his feet even as external doubts and internal frustration grew. He has been dancing in celebration, especially as goals and assists have begun to flow. And there is a segment of Spaniards — an over-serious, old and overwhelmingly white segment — who have been irked by his persistent happiness.

Pedro Bravo, a top Spanish soccer agent, all but represented that segment on a popular TV show this week, and sparked a firestorm that raged into the weekend.

"Vinicius will have to respect the opponents," Bravo said, according to multiple translations. "If you want to dance, go to the Sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey."

To Vinicius and others, the undertones were blatant. The "xenophobia and racism," Vini said, were hurtful and nothing new. In a video posted to social media Friday night, Vini's response was eloquent and stern.

But over the next 48 hours, on soccer fields across Europe, he and other Brazilian stars also responded just as Vini promised they would: with joy, and with dancing.

Vini Jr.: 'Baile donde quieras'

Bravo has apologized "sincerely," and tweeted that his "intention was not to offend anyone." Spaniard after Spaniard pointed out that "hacer el mono," playing the monkey, is a Spanish idiom roughly synonymous with fooling around. Vini and countless Black men, though, had seen this "plot" play out before.

"I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement,” the 22-year-old Brazilian winger said in his video, as explicitly as could be. "But none of that started yesterday.

"A few weeks ago, they began to criminalize my dances," he continued. "Dances that are not mine. They are from Ronaldinho, Neymar, [Lucas] Paqueta, [Antoine] Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha. They are funk artists, Brazilian sambistas, from Reggaeton artists, and from Black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world."

He spelled out what he felt was the reason for the criticism, that "happiness bothers [people]; the happiness of a Black Brazilian victorious in Europe bothers them much more."

He acknowledged the apology, "but I repeat to you, racist: I will not stop dancing," he vowed at the end of his two-minute video. "No matter if it is at the Sambadrome, at the Bernabeu or wherever it may be."

And on Sunday at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, he danced.

He danced with Rodrygo, his Brazilian Real Madrid teammate, after the 21-year-old scored a brilliant goal to put Real ahead of Atleti.

He danced his way into the penalty area, and poked a shot off the post that led to Real's second. He skipped across the field to celebrate with Federico Valverde, who'd scored it.

And he tweeted to Rodrygo after the game, a 2-1 win: "Dance wherever you want."

La Liga, Spanish Soccer federation silent

At the Metropolitano on Sunday, though, the scope of Spain's problem presented itself in broad daylight. There were no excuses, no misinterpretations when thousands of Atletico Madrid fans proudly chanted: "Eres un mono, Vinicius, eres un mono!"

"You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey!"

Dozens of videos ultimately emerged from inside and outside the stadium.

The problem, a societal one that manifests in soccer, is one for authorities to solve. The responsibility should fall to La Liga and Spain's soccer federation, who could impose sanctions. Hours after Sunday's game, they had still not even publicly acknowledged widespread evidence of racist chanting and abuse. That, and so much more, must change.

But Vini cannot, and should not have to change it. All he can do is fiercely maintain his joy. That's what his fellow Brazilians encouraged him to do after Bravo's comments stung.

"Dribble, dance and be you," Neymar told him in an Instagram post.

Gabriel Jesus, another Black Brazilian star, scored Sunday morning for Arsenal and danced immediately afterward. "The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Jr.," he said.

Even Pelé, Brazil's most famous son, spoke up to offer his support. "Football is joy. It's a dance. It's a real party," he wrote on Twitter. "Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile."

That's what Vinicius did on Sunday. "We keep dancing!" he wrote in response to one of the thousands of supportive messages from back in Brazil.

When Neymar told him to do just that, he quoted the tweet and wrote: "Always!"

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'

Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil condemns 'unacceptable' racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during LaLiga clash and insists the 'minority' of fans who directed abuse do not reflect 'the image of the club'

Atletico Madrid CEO Manuel Angel Gil has condemned the racist abuse shown towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr on Sunday night. Gil claims that the chants came from a 'minority' who 'embarrass' the club and that it's an unfair reflection on 'the behaviour and sentiment of the vast majority'. The home...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes claims he has the 'greatest desire to play for Liverpool' amid transfer rumours... with the Reds tracking the 21-year-old as a potential part of their midfield rebuild

Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has said that he has 'the greatest desire to play' for Liverpool as rumours continue to circulate about his potential move to Merseyside. Upon hearing the links, Gomes did little to dissuade people that the rumours were merely one-sided. The 21-year-old is currently honing his craft...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Pelé
Person
Neymar
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

Manchester City dispatch member of their medical team to monitor the daily routine of Erling Haaland while he is with Norway as Pep Guardiola looks to maintain the fitness of his key centre forward after stunning start to season

Manchester City have dispatched a member of their medical team away with Norway to help manage Erling Haaland's fitness over the international break. Mario Pafundi, a sports therapist, was appointed during Pep Guardiola's first season in charge at City and has struck up a bond with Haaland since the 22-year-old's summer arrival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans hail 'unstoppable' Lionel Messi after his masterclass against Lyon as PSG star is lauded for 'being dominant in every aspect' during 1-0 win... and shows he is finally finding his feet in Ligue 1

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Lionel Messi following his dazzling display against Lyon on Sunday. The Argentinian star continued his superb start to the season as he scored the only goal of the game to maintain Paris Saint-Germain's unbeaten start to the season. After a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid announce action against racism suffered by Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid have finally addressed the racism suffered by Vinicius Junior at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday night. The Brazilian star was subjected to songs outside the stadium before the match stating ‘Vinicius is a monkey’, which was carried on by some in the stadium during Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Los Rojiblancos on Sunday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Brazilian#Real Madrid#Spaniards#Spanish#Espn#Espnfc
The Independent

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez tips former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres for a managerial career... as he claims Spain's World Cup winning star 'has great abilities' after impressing him on a coaching course

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid's U19 team. Marquez - who manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giant's 'B' team - said that Torres along with another former Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Daily Mail

'It is not enough': Memphis Depay hits out at his lack of game time following Barcelona's wild summer spending spree... But the Dutchman says he won't run from the fierce competition despite other teams 'knocking on his door'

Memphis Depay has hit out at his lack of game time for Barcelona, claiming that 'it is not enough.'. The Netherlands international joined Barcelona in 2021 but has struggled to nail down a place in the starting lineup since his arrival. Despite the strong competition to get into Xavi's first-choice...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Del Piero and Barzagli to start UEFA Pro coaching courses

Since hanging his boots, Alessandro Del Piero has kept himself busy. The Juventus icon is currently based in Los Angeles and runs a football academy for young children. He also owns a restaurant and makes appearances as a TV pundit. But as it’s often the case, the temptation of returning...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
SOCCER
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
123K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy