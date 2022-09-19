Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
Angels beat Rangers 5-2 despite Texas' triple play
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a tiebreaking RBI double during Los Angeles’ three-run sixth inning that ended with a triple play and Matt Duffy had a two-run home run among three hits as the Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Ward doubled into the left-field corner to score Shohei Ohtani from first base off Dennis Santana (3-8), the first of three Texas relievers. Mike Ford and Jo Adell added RBI singles off John King. With the bases loaded and none out, Max Stassi hit a sharp grounder to third base. Josh Jung fielded the ball behind the bag, stepped on the base, threw to second, and Marcus Semien threw on to Nathaniel Lowe at first to complete the triple play. It was the Rangers’ second triple play this season — a club first — and the eighth in the franchise’s 51 seasons in Texas. “You’re hoping to add a little more there,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “You’ve got to hit it hard to hit into a triple play, especially when you go the 5-4-3 route. Just an unfortunate play.”
Yardbarker
Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Red Sox Minor League Player Of Year
The Boston Red Sox entered the season with a myriad of promising prospects but the one who had the best overall season was vastly overlooked. Ceddanne Rafaela was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year on Tuesday, and for good reason. The versatile 22-year-old hit .299...
Rangers Affiliate Wins Texas League Playoff Opener
The Rangers' Double-A affiliate now heads to San Antonio to try and sweep the Texas League's South Division series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rookie Vargas, Dodgers rally past D-backs, 6-5, in first game of double header
Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday for their MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader.The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, won their fifth in a row. Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner exited in the fifth after being hit in the side by a ball that ricocheted off a runner's helmet.After stranding 12 runners though seven innings, managing just one run on seven hits, the Dodgers batted around in the eighth...
Melendez, Perez lead Royals to 5-4 comeback win over Twins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.Dylan Coleman (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the Royals, then Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas' mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, before handling the ninth for his 22nd save."It was a tough ...
Yardbarker
White Sox Drop Series Opener to Cleveland, Fall 5 Games Back in AL Central
Any hopes of a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians were erased after the series opener ended in disaster for the Chicago White Sox. The relentless Guardians tallied five runs in the 11th inning to put the Sox away 10-7. Cleveland clinched the season series and earned a tiebreaker in the AL Central.
Comments / 0