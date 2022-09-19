Read full article on original website
Related
O Taste and See: Lyrics and meaning of the Ralph Vaughan Williams music explained
O TASTE and See was composed for the Queen's coronation in 1953. Now it will be sung by a choir as Her Majesty's life is celebrated during her funeral at Westminster Abbey. O Taste and See was written by Ralph Vaughn Williams. The composer was born in 1872 and died...
Behind the Meaning of the Kids’ Song “Down By the Bay” by Raffi
Everyone enjoys a little nonsense. From parents to kids, the idea of, say, a bear combing his hair or a spider sipping cider is smile-inducing. What’s more, when performed by the classic songwriter and singer, Raffi, the exercise is made that much more enjoyable. Here, we will dive into...
papermag.com
Jazz Prodigy Braxton Cook Breaks Down His 'Black Mona Lisa' EP
Making jazz-R&B for the next generation, Braxton Cook uses his formal Juilliard training to bring about positive change in the world. The award-winning Los Angeles artist’s new five-song EP, Black Mona Lisa, not only reflects on his own experiences as a husband and new father, but turns the lens outward to spotlight Black love at large with powerful statements about social justice and police brutality mixed in.
Ariel Zetina Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Have You Ever”: Listen
Ariel Zetina—the Chicago-based DJ, producr, and writer—has announced her debut album, Cyclorama, with a new song called “Have You Ever” (featuring Cae Monāe). The album is due out October 21 via Local Action. Check out the full tracklist, album art, and “Have You Ever” below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Songwriter U: Songwriting Tips with the Circle of Fifths
The Circle of Fifths is not complicated, even for beginner guitar players. In fact, the circle of fifths really doesn’t convey that much info. Like many images or tables, it is simply taking data and organizing it; in this case, it sums up music theory in a nice circle! But once you understand this simple circle, it will be easier as a songwriter to put your ideas and feelings into music.
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
Slipped Disc
Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master
The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
NME
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
Slipped Disc
Simon Rattle unrolls his LSO desert island year
The conductor this morning confirmed contents of his final season in London before taking up his Munich agreement. Sir Simon Rattle conducts ‘desert island’ favourites – Adams’ Harmonielehre, Messiaen’s Turangalîla Symphony and new Betsy Jolas work. The final concerts Sir Simon Rattle conducts as...
How house music changed the world: ‘It was freedom. It was our church’
As Beyoncé and Drake take on the genre, legends from Robin S to Jesse Saunders reflect on its resurgence
Bad Bunny Is A Folk Artist First And A Pop Artist Second
While he tells the world of our struggles and successes, Puerto Ricans are the ones who can process the nuance of his stories.
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix – October 2022
It’s wild to think that we’re nearly at the end of September already… the last day of summer upon us. Fall is almost here, the weather is getting cooler, and days are getting shorter… that mean more time indoors and more time in front of the TV. And of course, when we’re nearing the end of the month, that also means that we have brand new movies, shows, and documentaries heading our way on Netflix. There’s also plenty of great […] The post Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix – October 2022 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
hypebeast.com
The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Presents 'Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy'
Showcasing work by Warhol, Basquiat and Haring and their lasting influence on contemporary artists, such as ThankYouX, Kristin McIver and HEES. The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art has unveiled a new exhibition titled Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy. Developed in partnership with Aktion Art, the exhibition shows the influence that Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring had on the fields of music, fashion and culture-at-large, along with showing a thread to the present day through a presentation of work by contemporary figures and the burgeoning landscape shaped by NFTs.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Sublime
For those who grew up in the ’90s, the band Sublime likely holds a special meaning. The group was ubiquitous on the radio and boasts more hit songs than likely one can even remember, from “What I Got” (and its popular acoustic version), “Santeria,” and “Wrong Way,” to “Pawn Shop,” “Caress Me Down” and “Badfish,” among many more.
Codeine's lost album 'Dessau' feels like a ghost
Scrapped and shelved until now, Dessau mirrors a particularly fraught moment for the slowcore band.
The Most Meaningful Piece In This Founder’s Home Is Her Roland Kiyola Piano
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
REVIEW: The Black Angels Set Their Controls for the Heart of the Sun on ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’
Oh, by the way, which one’s Pink? is Pink Floyd’s classic scathing takedown of clueless record company executives in “Have a Cigar.” But concerning The Black Angels, the question might be rather …which one’s Syd?. The reference is to Syd Barrett, Floyd’s founder and...
Comments / 0