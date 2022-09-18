ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

See giant line of cars trying to flee Russia

Countries bordering Russia are reporting a stark uptick in border crossings as Russians’ fears grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization plan. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports.
EUROPE
