Idaho Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy

The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
PLANetizen

D.C. Moves Forward With Idaho Stop Plan

The District of Columbia is poised to ban right turns on red lights as part of an effort to improve road safety for cyclists, reports Keely Bastow in the Washingtonian. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by District councilmember Mary Cheh, “would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.”
Big Country News

One Year Later: Idaho Governor Brad Little, Others Continue to Call on President Biden to Address Border Crisis

BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little and half of the nation's governors continue to urge President Joe Biden to work to find solutions for the crisis at the southern border. 365 days ago, Little and 25 other governors issued a letter requesting to meet with the President within 15 days to discuss the crisis. The governors are still waiting for a response.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global

IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho, Taiwan Flour Millers Sign $576 Million Wheat Deal

BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle in signing a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) to purchase U.S. wheat over the next two years, a deal valued at $576 million.
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 21, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. State officials have approved University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm. It will be built on about 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho.
98.3 The KEY

Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
The Associated Press

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of his order, which had told them to temporarily stop enforcing a law blocking transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates unless they had undergone surgery. District Court Judge Michael Moses said Monday he would promptly consider motions for contempt based on continued violations of his April order, which he clarified in a verbal order at a hearing on Thursday. Just hours after that hearing, the Republican-run state said it would defy the order and keep in place a rule that disallowed any changes to birth certificates unless they were due to a clerical error. On Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Health and Human Services issued a statement saying it would comply with the order, despite disagreeing with it.
kmvt

Wildfire season in Idaho isn’t over yet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season in Idaho isn’t over just yet, but according to the Bureau of Land Management, this year’s fire season was an interesting one. “Things got started a little later, and then we had a pretty good rash of starts, and then it kind of died down again, and now we are starting to see it pick back up, over the last few weeks,” said Kelsey Brizendine, with the Bureau of Land Management.
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Idaho gas prices drop six cents, average now $4.41 per gallon

IDAHO FALLS — Fall is in the air and at the gas pump. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another six cents this week as the summer draws to a close. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many...
