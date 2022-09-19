Read full article on original website
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy
The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
D.C. Moves Forward With Idaho Stop Plan
The District of Columbia is poised to ban right turns on red lights as part of an effort to improve road safety for cyclists, reports Keely Bastow in the Washingtonian. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by District councilmember Mary Cheh, “would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.”
One Year Later: Idaho Governor Brad Little, Others Continue to Call on President Biden to Address Border Crisis
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little and half of the nation's governors continue to urge President Joe Biden to work to find solutions for the crisis at the southern border. 365 days ago, Little and 25 other governors issued a letter requesting to meet with the President within 15 days to discuss the crisis. The governors are still waiting for a response.
Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global
IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
Idaho, Taiwan Flour Millers Sign $576 Million Wheat Deal
BOISE - On Monday, Idaho Governor Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle in signing a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) to purchase U.S. wheat over the next two years, a deal valued at $576 million.
Several of Idaho’s leading politicians decline to debate opponents. Here’s who’s in, out
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little and Idaho’s two sitting U.S. House members have declined to participate in the traditional Idaho Debates, while four other televised discussions for statewide offices scheduled next month will take place ahead of November’s general election. Little’s choice follows...
3 things to know this morning – September 21, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. State officials have approved University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm. It will be built on about 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho.
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?
Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
Complaint filed over West Ada promotion of Idaho candidate's political fundraiser
BOISE — A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions.
‘My mullet now has a purpose’: 2 east Idaho men enter national mullet championship
AMMON — The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style is making its rounds across eastern Idaho after two locals entered a national competition, showing off their mullets to win a prize for the best-looking one. Zachary Reiswig from Rexburg and Jarod Rigby from Ammon entered a competition hosted by the USA Mullet...
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of his order, which had told them to temporarily stop enforcing a law blocking transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates unless they had undergone surgery. District Court Judge Michael Moses said Monday he would promptly consider motions for contempt based on continued violations of his April order, which he clarified in a verbal order at a hearing on Thursday. Just hours after that hearing, the Republican-run state said it would defy the order and keep in place a rule that disallowed any changes to birth certificates unless they were due to a clerical error. On Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Health and Human Services issued a statement saying it would comply with the order, despite disagreeing with it.
Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
Wildfire season in Idaho isn’t over yet
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season in Idaho isn’t over just yet, but according to the Bureau of Land Management, this year’s fire season was an interesting one. “Things got started a little later, and then we had a pretty good rash of starts, and then it kind of died down again, and now we are starting to see it pick back up, over the last few weeks,” said Kelsey Brizendine, with the Bureau of Land Management.
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho gas prices drop six cents, average now $4.41 per gallon
IDAHO FALLS — Fall is in the air and at the gas pump. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another six cents this week as the summer draws to a close. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many...
Bonneville County elections building has relocated
The Bonneville County Elections Building has relocated in Idaho Falls to meet the current and future needs of the county. The post Bonneville County elections building has relocated appeared first on Local News 8.
BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat
The goal of the burn is to reduce western juniper tree encroachment to help diversify the sagebrush landscape, which improves wildlife habitat. The post BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat appeared first on Local News 8.
