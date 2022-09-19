The Panthers have only played two games this season, but it feels like their season could be over if they don’t find a way to win against the Saints this weekend. Starting 0-2 leaves teams with a very difficult road to a playoff berth and 0-3 makes that exponentially more difficult. With speculation already floating about head coach Matt Rhule’s job security, that might lead some to wonder if the Panthers might be close to flipping into panic mode as they try to salvage their season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO