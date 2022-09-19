Read full article on original website
Related
‘Andor’: What You Need to Remember From ‘Rogue One’ Before Watching the New ‘Star Wars’ Series
Disney+ has launched the latest “Star Wars” series “Andor” with the first three episodes debuting today, and while the show is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” there are a few takeaways from that movie that will help enhance your viewing experience of “Andor.”
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Ushers in a Grittier, More Grounded ‘Star Wars’ Era
Cassian Andor is a good guy, but he’s not a good guy. Shortly after we meet him in Rogue One, he not only kills a couple of stormtroopers, but he blasts the informant who’d told him about the Death Star, shooting the man in the back to safeguard the knowledge that the Rebel Alliance had learned of the superweapon’s existence. Later, he shoots one of Saw Gerrera’s insurgents—and seals the fate of a few more—to protect Jyn Erso, who must survive for his mission to succeed. These victims aren’t his enemies. They’re more or less on his side, as is Jyn’s father, Galen Erso, whom Cassian spends much of the movie secretly plotting to kill. “He has the face of a friend,” Baze Malbus says of Diego Luna’s character—the spy, saboteur, and assassin—but as Andor admits, he’s “done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion.”
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Andor Reveals Cassian’s First Droid Buddy
Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was first introduced to the fans back in 2016 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and now, he’s finally back in the latest Star Wars: Andor series. The first three episodes of the Andor series premiered on Disney+ on September 21 and the show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One.
thedigitalfix.com
All the House of the Dragon cast set to be replaced by older actors
Game of Thrones was (for the most part) a slow-burn series that spent ages developing its characters, building its world, and seeding its mysteries. Its prequel, however, House of the Dragon, is handling things a little differently. The fantasy series is less of a slow-burning candle and more a raging...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
'Andor' star Diego Luna explains why the 'Star Wars' franchise has 'always been very political'
From the taxation of trade routes to Vietnam War parallels, the Star Wars franchise has always featured pronounced elements of political allegory. And that tradition continues in Andor, the latest Disney+ series set in George Lucas's far, far away galaxy. Set five years before the events of the 2016 blockbuster Rogue One — which introduced the title character, Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna — the show depicts the origins of the Rebel Alliance, which goes on to confront the Galactic Empire run by the Sith lord Emperor Palpatine.
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
Andor Is Star Wars at Its Most Mature
When George Lucas first started envisioning the story of Star Wars, he researched kids’ films to understand “how myths work,” he told The Atlantic in 1979. He seemingly wanted to build a sci-fi fairy tale, the kind with dichotomies—good versus evil, right versus wrong, light versus dark—that children could easily grasp. The heroes would be obviously gracious, self-sacrificing, and resourceful; the villains would be mean, ruthless, and destructive. The resulting blockbusters about the epic clash between the noble Jedi and the abhorrent Sith offered wholesome entertainment. And it all began with the idea to make “a real gee-whiz movie,” as Lucas put it.
ComicBook
Andor Premiere Episodes Have Star Wars Fans Buzzing
Star Wars fans are overjoyed with Andor after the first episode premiered on Disney+. Diego Luna is finally back and viewers packed onto the streaming platform to get a taste of Cassian Andor again. The lead-up to the premiere was absolutely stuffed with quotes from the cast about how this Star Wars series was going to be different than what people expected. Well, after one entry, it seems clear that lUna and his co-stars weren't just saying that for the cameras. A thing that many viewers liked about Rogue One was that the world felt very lived-in and down to Earth. (As an expression!) Andor has managed to capture that same spirit and begin a compelling tale designed for a more mature audience. It's going to be wild to see the entire fandom react to every episode. Check out some of the best initial reactions down below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Andor' revives Diego Luna's character in a slow-moving prequel to 'Rogue One'
A prequel to a prequel, "Andor" brings a gritty tone and look to the "Star Wars" universe, as much the washed-out landscape of "Blade Runner" as George Lucas' far-away galaxy. Yet whatever promise that entails is mostly lost in flabby storytelling, essentially stretching what would have been a 10-minute movie prologue over the first three episodes.
'Andor': A look at the latest 'Star Wars' series on Disney+
Disney has a new television series for the "Star Wars" universe that is already getting thumbs up from fans and critics alike. On Wednesday, the company released "Andor," a prequel show to the commercially successful 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," on the Disney+ streaming service. The story focus on the journey of Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, who also executive produces the series.
Diego Luna hopes his kids will be 'hooked' by the more grownup 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'
New Disney+ series 'Andor' brings revolutionary inspiration, focus on everyday people and a more grownup flavor to the 'Star Wars' galaxy.
Does ‘Andor’ Take Place Before ‘Rogue One’?
Andor is the latest in Disney+’s long line of Star Wars TV shows and, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett before it, Andor stars a character that we know from the movies. Diego Luna’s Rebel spy Cassian Andor is back in action and ready to face off against an Empire at the height of its power. We previously saw Cassian Andor in the 2016 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. So, how does Cassian’s TV show relate to the movie? Here’s your SPOILER alert for Rogue One, because the answer is pretty simple (especially considering how complicated Star Wars can be).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to watch the Star Wars movies in order (release and chronological)
Planning a Star Wars movie marathon? Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order
Diego Luna Says 'Andor' Is the 'Most Grounded Star Wars'
"To me, [Andor] is the story of a refugee," Diego Luna tells Newsweek's Parting Shot about the new 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' on Disney+.
TVGuide.com
Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly Tease a Fledgling Rebellion in Andor
'This is about the context, understanding what was life like, what is the reality of the people.'. Rebellions aren't built in a day. Andor, Disney+'s latest Star Wars series, plans to take an intimate look at what inspires ordinary people to rise up against fascist regimes. The Rogue One prequel takes place five years before the events of the film, which explained how Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) came into possession of the Death Star plans in Episode IV, the original Star Wars movie. While Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) transformed from a dubious smuggler into a martyr over the course of the film, fans will meet him at an even darker point of his life when the Disney+ series begins.
‘Andor’s’ Diego Luna Embraced Intensity to Create “The Most Realistic Star Wars Show”
When it comes to Star Wars, there’s always another story to tell. Every character, every alien, every ship, every droid — there’s always more to them than what we actually see on screen. This richness is part of Star Wars’ whole deal, and Cassian Andor is the latest character to be on the receiving end of that deal. After debuting in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016, the Rebel spy is back as the lead of his own Star Wars series on Disney+, Andor. Diego Luna is also back and has an expanded role this time around: he’s Andor and he’s an executive producer.
Gizmodo
The Next Star Wars Movie, Rogue Squadron, Has Been Removed From Disney's Schedule
There will be no Star Wars movie released in 2023. Rogue Squadron, the Patty Jenkins-directed Star Wars film about pilots, has long been scheduled for December 2023, but late last year news broke it was likely to be delayed. Disney kept the film on the schedule for nine months since—but today, finally took it off.
thedigitalfix.com
Eros creator doesn’t know what MCU will do with Harry Styles next
MCU fans were thrilled when, during the Eternals post-credit scene, Eros and Pip made their first on-screen appearance. Not only that, but Eros, the brother of Marvel villain Thanos, was being played by none other than Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles. As the creator of Eros, you might’ve...
‘Andor’: Every Star Wars Easter Egg in the Premiere
Andor takes us to a totally new part of the Star Wars galaxy, with Diego Luna revealing the early days of Rogue One Rebel leader Cassian Andor. But even though Andor has a whole new story, it’s still steeped in Star Wars lore from the past. In our latest...
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel
Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
Comments / 0