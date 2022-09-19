ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget Starbucks, this coffee shop serves N.J.’s best pumpkin drink

Call me basic, but I love all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially this time of year, just as the weather begins to cool off — fall has to be New Jersey’s best season, right? Pumpkin cookies, cakes, beers, cocktails, and of course, coffees and lattes. While you’re rolling your eyes, I’m sipping a warm cup of autumnal goodness in pure bliss!
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Crowned Best Breakfast Sandwich In New Jersey For Second Year In A Row!

There are sandwiches, and then there are sandwiches. In Jersey, we have plenty of places that offer large portions but when we're crowning the best, we need to be clear, we're not just talking about the sheer size of the food. We're talking about the uniqueness, quality, and craftsmanship of the overall sandwich. Yes, size does matter but it’s only half the battle.
New Jersey, Please Stop Eating NyQuil Chicken

What is wrong with people?!?! This is wrong on SO many levels. This is trending AGAIN on TikTok and New Jersey needs to have no part of this. People are making "NyQuil Chicken" and actually hallucinating. Experts say this is super dangerous for lots of reasons and yes, you can overdose.
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

