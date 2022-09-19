ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Page Six

Jennifer Coolidge’s spray tan for ‘White Lotus’ sent her to emergency room

Jennifer Coolidge ended up in an emergency room after trying to get a tan for her role in “The White Lotus.” see also emmys 2022 Jennifer Coolidge dances to play-off music during Emmys 2022 speech Coolidge took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in... The actress, 61, revealed in a new interview that she had a bad reaction to her spray tan before traveling to Hawaii, where Season 1 of the HBO series was shot. “For ‘The White Lotus,’ I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” she told Allure. “I got on the plane,...
PopCrush

Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’

On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
Daily Mail

'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb

Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
Black Enterprise

‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Portrays Real-Life Story of Black Twins Who Went Silent After Experiencing Racism in 1970s Wales

Apparently, in some places, not speaking to others gets you placed in a psychiatric hospital. Producer and “Black Panther” star, Letitia Wright, works beside Polish director, Agnieszka Smoczynska, in the new film, “The Silent Twins,” that follows the real-life story of twins June and Jennifer Gibbons. The twins’ rejection towards communicating with outsiders creates the intense story that is told through the screenplay. The story was previously adapted by BBC in 1986 when U.K. investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace published her book about the Gibbons twins. The movie explores their journey as children of the only Black family in their 1970 Wales neighborhood where they experienced racism causing them to shut everyone out.
NME

Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery

Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
