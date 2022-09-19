Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Coolidge’s spray tan for ‘White Lotus’ sent her to emergency room
Jennifer Coolidge ended up in an emergency room after trying to get a tan for her role in “The White Lotus.” see also emmys 2022 Jennifer Coolidge dances to play-off music during Emmys 2022 speech Coolidge took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in... The actress, 61, revealed in a new interview that she had a bad reaction to her spray tan before traveling to Hawaii, where Season 1 of the HBO series was shot. “For ‘The White Lotus,’ I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan,” she told Allure. “I got on the plane,...
The last mourner: In his Cub's cap, amazing image shows boy of eight who was the last in queue to see George VI lying in state
Cloaked in an enormous blanket and dutifully ready to remove his Cub’s cap, eight-year-old Mickey Bran earned a minor place in royal history as the last person in the queue to see King George VI lying in state. Now, 70 years on, Mr Bran remembers the occasion with a...
Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’
On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb
Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He Likes The Company Of Women': Queen Elizabeth Faced Prince Philip Cheating Rumors For Years Before Her Death
Rumors have swirled for years that the late Duke of Edinburgh wasn't entirely faithful to Queen Elizabeth, and RadarOnline.com has learned just how that impacted their seven-decades-long marriage. The royal couple wed in November 1947 and cheating claims continued to follow them for the years to come, as insiders said...
‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Portrays Real-Life Story of Black Twins Who Went Silent After Experiencing Racism in 1970s Wales
Apparently, in some places, not speaking to others gets you placed in a psychiatric hospital. Producer and “Black Panther” star, Letitia Wright, works beside Polish director, Agnieszka Smoczynska, in the new film, “The Silent Twins,” that follows the real-life story of twins June and Jennifer Gibbons. The twins’ rejection towards communicating with outsiders creates the intense story that is told through the screenplay. The story was previously adapted by BBC in 1986 when U.K. investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace published her book about the Gibbons twins. The movie explores their journey as children of the only Black family in their 1970 Wales neighborhood where they experienced racism causing them to shut everyone out.
NME
Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery
Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
wegotthiscovered.com
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ezra Miller Reportedly Referred To Themselves As Both Jesus And The Devil, Has An Altar With Bullets And Flash Figurines
After Ezra Miller decided to seek treatment, stories about his alleged behavior have started emerging.
How ‘The Come Up’ Stars Painted a Vulnerable Picture of Life in Their Early 20s
The six young creatives at the center of Freeform's new docuseries explain how they prioritize themselves in a culture that values the hustle
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0