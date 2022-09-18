ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. Connors is taking over for Bill Busch, who was promoted to defensive coordinator. Busch has more than 30 years of coaching experience. He served as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator from 2004 to 2007 before rejoining the staff in 2021. Connors was the defensive line coach for Greensboro College in 2020. He joined Nebraska’s coaching staff in 2021. Connors has a connection to former head coach Scott Frost. Prior to becoming a coach, he was a defensive lineman at UCF from 2015 to 2018, where he played under Frost. Across four seasons, Connors recorded 85 total tackles, 12 passes defended, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Special Teams Quality Control Joey Connors has been promoted to the position of Special Teams Coordinator.@coach_connors1 /// #GBR pic.twitter.com/Q60UMALh6G — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 20, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Huskers continue to fall in ESPN's FPI rankings after Week 3
Virginia vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Friday, September 23. Record: Virginia (2-1), Syracuse (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule,...
College Football Upset Watch for Week 4

Welcome to Week 4 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We're starting to see a pattern, as we've had at least one team from each of the first three weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Houston losing to Kansas. Who will it be this week?
Missouri vs Auburn Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Missouri (2-1), Auburn (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule,...
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Purdue vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Purdue (1-2), Florida Atlantic (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
