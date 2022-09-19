ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Continue, But Changes Will Arrive Soon

A slow-moving area of low pressure continued to swirl over northern California Tuesday, delivering more rain showers and thunderstorms. We have wet weather in the Wednesday forecast, but that will also change very soon. Most of the active weather Tuesday took place over the mountains, and there is still a threat for localized flooding near recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains in Shasta, Tehama and Glenn counties through 8PM. Please be mindful when rain is falling upstream from your location. The valley will be quieter with isolated showers and lows in the 50s. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 70s.
Major crash closes southbound lanes north of Weed

SISKIYOU, Calif. - Update as of 5:30 a.m. One southbound lane of Interstate-5 is open after a hard closure due to a major crash just north of Weed, CA, Tuesday morning. Two big rigs and a small car collided just after midnight, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, near Edgewood Road off of I-5 north, according to the California Highway Patrol. Multiple people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.
Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA

45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
Destination California: Shasta Lake

On a special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott head out to Shasta Lake to take in the sights, of the massive lake, and of course, visit the local establishments. We have been in the marina business for 25 years and have come to be a premier houseboat rental company. We started on the O’Brien Inlet as Shasta Marina Resort in 1996. Then in 2015 we purchased Packers Bay Marina and have combined the two businesses. We moved everything from O’Brien Inlet to Packers Bay and are now known as Shasta Marina at Packers Bay. We’ve been lucky enough to build a crew that love their jobs and take pride in our marina and in our beautiful lake and forest.
'Branch House Riverfront Bistro' to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at Turtle Bay

REDDING, Calif. — A brand new restaurant is opening at the riverfront and Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay. The "Branch House Riverfront Bistro" is a brand new restaurant that officially opens on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. with the Redding Chamber of Commerce also attending to celebrate. There will be live music, food and drinks available for purchase from Branch House’s new menu.
Meet James Crockett for Redding City Council

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
Pleasant Valley Volleyball sweeps Shasta on 'Fight Like a Viking' Night

CHICO, Calif. - Pleasant Valley Volleyball swept Shasta in three sets (25-22, 25-12, 25-23) on its 10th annual 'Fight Like a Viking' night. The Vikings raised money for the American Cancer Society by auctioning off their pink uniforms, selling homemade baked goods and donating $1 for every fan who wore pink. The team also honored loved ones who have battled cancer on a memory wall.
Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
