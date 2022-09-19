Read full article on original website
First Bostic plea results in probation
FALLS CITY - Randall Bostic, 42, of Hiawatha, Kan., was sentence to two years probation for possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, 2021. An arrest warrant says Bostic was arrested after a confidential informant purchased over a gram of meth at the Rulo boat docks. Prosecutors say Bostic was driving a...
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
Woman flees from sheriff, goes airborne into Shunganunga Creek
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash into the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd Street and SE Rice Road led to the arrest of a 27-year-old female facing several charges including felony interference with law enforcement, according to the Topeka Police Department. Just before midnight on Sept. 20, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy […]
WIBW
Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax theft, sentenced to jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to the theft of sales tax funds and has been sentenced to jail for the crimes. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and was ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution as well as a 30-day jail sentence.
WIBW
Officers respond to attempted burglary at downtown Topeka office building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six law enforcement units responded to a report of an attempted burglary Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka office building. Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the five-story building, which houses AT&T at 220 S.E. 6th Ave.
Charges filed against wanted Kan. felon for firing gun at vehicles
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have new filed charges against a Kansas felon who absconded in August, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. Just after 1a.m. August 19, police officers responded to the area of the 400 block North 9th in Atchison to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
WIBW
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
Man arrested after an early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
Man taken to hospital after Topeka shooting, TPD investigating
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released information related to an early morning shooting in the capital city. According to the TPD, officers were notified of a shooting at 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1600 block of Southwest Lane Street. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot […]
Kan. man sentenced after performing autopsies using false credentials
TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to the United State's Attorney. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawrence High School vandalism
A judge in Lawrence issued a warrant for a suspect accused of setting fire to the Lawrence High School football field, damaging it.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.
WIBW
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for. Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday...
WIBW
One injured in two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection, police said. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of S.E. 29th and California Avenue. Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz...
RCPD: Woman accused of throwing knife at 34-year-old man
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident involving a knife and have made an arrest. Just after 10p.m. Sept. 16, officers filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and intimidation of a witness or victim in Manhattan,. A 34-year-old man reported a 33-year-old woman slapped him...
KCTV 5
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
WIBW
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
