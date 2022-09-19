LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to the theft of sales tax funds and has been sentenced to jail for the crimes. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and was ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution as well as a 30-day jail sentence.

