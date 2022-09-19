Read full article on original website
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
Local Puerto Rican delegation calls for Western Massachusetts to assist Puerto Rico in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
SPRINGFIELD - Local Puerto Rican elected officials called on those interested in helping Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona to donate money to grass-roots organizations that are already on the island and providing aid. In a makeshift press briefing in front of the Old San Juan Bakery on...
Chicopee officials to return to court in attempt to have SilverBrick LLC. pay for security at the condemned Cabotville Mill
CHICOPEE – After providing security at the condemned Cabotville Mill for the last five months, the city will be seeking a change in the court order to require the owners of the troubled downtown mill to take over the responsibility and cost. “The original vacate order put the onus...
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Two suspects indicted in connection with murder of Springfield resident Rashad Taylor
Two suspects are being held without the right to bail after being indicted for the murder of Rashad Taylor.
Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools
SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
Springfield police commissioners complain to city councilors about lack of city assistance, support
SPRINGFIELD — It has been eight months since the city Board of Police Commissioners was formed, but commissioners on Monday expressed frustration that it continues to flounder about without clear direction or administrative support from City Hall. “We’re all baffled,” said commissioner Robert Jackson. “If it seems like we...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
Springfield Public Schools want community partners for Portrait of Graduate student success effort
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Public Schools has seen graduation rates skyrocket to 84% and the dropout rates plummet to 1.9%. Now, the district wants community partners to be part of the next phase of success in its Portrait of a Graduate framework. At a summit Wednesday held at Springfield Technical...
Calls for Greenfield police chief’s removal grow ahead of meeting, citing ‘misconduct,’ discrimination finding
A Greenfield city councilor says the public has lost faith in the city’s police chief after a Hampshire Superior Court jury found him guilty of discrimination, and residents are expected to call for his firing or resignation at this week’s city council meeting. City councilors are anticipating a...
Westfield walkers will support Jimmy Fund, each other, in marathon walk
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 2, seven city residents, and their friends and family, will raise funds for cancer research and treatment through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. For most participants, including Westfield native Karen Buoniconti, the walk is personal.
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
Register Citizen
Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?
HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
Westfield Planning Board agrees to postpone Target warehouse hearing
WESTFIELD — The 80 or so residents who filled Council Chambers Sept. 20 for the Planning Board’s continued hearing on the Target Corp. distribution warehouse facility left after 10 minutes, when board Chair William Carellas announced that the company had asked for a continuance until Oct. 4, and the board voted to accept it.
spectrumnews1.com
Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
Beyond Mobility: MassDOT seeks public input on 25-year transportation plan
SPRINGFIELD — Pioneer Valley Transit Authority riders, at least at Union Station, asked for more buses and more frequent service — especially on weekends — along with improved security and dry places to wait during winter weather. That’s what survey takers heard Wednesday as they gathered public...
Oily rag causes fire on Connecticut Ave in Springfield
Crews have put out a fire on Connecticut Avenue in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
