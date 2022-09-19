ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
MassLive.com

Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools

SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Lauds#Ne Springfield#Parade#Puerto Rican#U S Army
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Register Citizen

Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?

HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
HARTFORD, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy