Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
coolcleveland.com
Les Delices Opens Its Season with Program of Traditional Scottish Music
Cleveland-based baroque chamber orchestra Les Delices opens its 2022-23 season with a program called “The Highland Lassie,” which it says “evokes the wild and rugged beauty of Scotland’s heathered hills.” It’s based on Scots songs and reels from 17th and 18th century sources, songs such as the traditional folk tune “Barbara Allen” and poet Robert Burns “A Red, Red Rose.”
coolcleveland.com
Local Folk/Americana Band Hey Mavis Headlines Riverdog Barn
In 2020, when very few touring bands were on the road, Lorain County’s Riverdog Barn filled its schedule (in its socially distanced outdoor meadow) with local artists who performed music in the genres its fans like: folk, roots, blues, bluegrass, Americana, alt country. Now that it’s got a full...
coolcleveland.com
Ingenuity Festival Comes Home to the Ham as Expo: Ingenuity — and It’s Back to Three Days
Sun 9/25 @ 1-6PM The Ingenuity Festival, which celebrates its 19th year this weekend, was founded in 2004 by James Levin and Thomas Mulready with idea that it wouldn’t have a fixed format or identity. The goal was to spawn new collaborations between the arts and technology and to activate abandoned and/or underutilized spaces in and around downtown, moving to different locations each year.
Akron’s West Hill Neighborhood Organization to hold WonderFest community art, music festival Oct. 8
AKRON, Ohio -- The West Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the inaugural WonderFest community art and music festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest features local artists, yoga, live performances on two stages, a historical walking tour, vendors and activities for children. “The West Hill neighborhood...
coolcleveland.com
LGBTQ+ Related Art Show Opens in Kent Gallery
Sat 9/24 @ 7-9PM The weekend of October 7-8 will be Main Street Kent’s “Rainbow Weekend,” celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Kent. The FJKluth Gallery in downtown Kent is getting the jump on it with the opening of their new exhibit, Pride in Kent. Twelve artists who are LGBTQ+ or allies or have created work o LGBTQ+ theme contributed 26 works to the show: Pierce Bartman, Laicee Blackwell, E.J. and Abbie Bocan, Terri Cash, Emma Gatzulis, Shaunese Johnson, Cassius Moran, Kelly Pontoni, Jeremy Mark Ritch, Vixx Vali, and Kili Watson-Samad.
coolcleveland.com
Story Club CLE Features Speakers Talking About “Birthday”
Story Club CLE is a monthly event that features stories told by three special featured speakers as well as three speakers chosen from among those who attend. Each speaker tells a true story that relates to the month’s theme. As usual, it’s taking place at CLE Urban Winery in...
coolcleveland.com
Artist Gina Washington Looks at Family Identity in Parma Artspace Show
Noted local artist Gina Washington is a Cleveland native with an MFA in photography from Ohio University, which is noted for its photography program. She’s an artist with an affinity for portraiture, as well as an educator, and she’s expanded her practice into other media including music and poetry.
coolcleveland.com
SHAHEEN Gallery Celebrates Relocation to Beachwood with Group Print Show
Despite the world-class quality of the work it handles, it’s been easy to overlook SHAHEEN Modern and Contemporary Art gallery downtown, due to its offbeat location on Superior Avenue in the Warehouse District and its infrequent public opening receptions. (It primarily focuses on resale of pieces from private collections by established contemporary artists, although it’s hosted impressive shows of work by artists such as Craig Kucia and Northeast Ohio’s Corrie Slawson.)
coolcleveland.com
THEATER REVIEW: “Little Shop of Horrors” @ Great Lakes Theater by Laura Kennelly
Little Shop of Horrors, now at the Hanna Theatre in Playhouse Square through October 9, exploits and embraces musical (and other) delights packed into the now-classic Howard Ashman (book and lyrics) and Alan Menken (music) creation. Under the direction of Victoria Bussert, this Great Lakes Theater production revels in the story’s comic glories.
coolcleveland.com
Networking Is Dead Event Features All-Female Grateful Dead Tribute Band
Networking Is Dead is an unusual organization. It’s a business networking group for Grateful Dead fans, proving they’re not all spaced-out hippies in tie-dye who drop acid and dance around in little circles flapping their arms. Not all the time, anyway. Founded in 2016, it has more than 500 members in a variety of serious fields.
barbertonherald.com
Mum Fest in a Magic City
Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
chuh.org
Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame
Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
coolcleveland.com
Nonjuried “People’s Art Show” Returns to Galleries at CSU
Thu 9/22 @ 5-8PM The long-running biennial Peoples’ Art Show at the Galleries at CSU is a long tradition that’s sometimes provoked controversy, due to its open entry policy. Any artist can submit up to two works in any medium on any subject and they will all hang. The subjects have not always been “politically correct” since this is, they say, an “uncensored exhibition, celebrating diversity and imagination.”
coolcleveland.com
Grog Shop Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Four Powerhouse Shows
One of Cleveland’s premiere rock & roll nightclubs is turning 30 (!) this week. It was opened by three friends in their 20s at the dawn of the ’90s, an explosive, expansive era for indie rock, hosting an eclectic array of such bands from all the “next Seattles” across the country (as well as actual Seattle bands such as Love Battery and 7 Year Bitch.) All the hot local bands played there as well, from pop rockers such as World in a Room, Jehova Waitresses and Odd Girl Out to headbangers such as Mushroomhead.
Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer’s ‘Minister of Culture’, dies at 66
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Heaton, known to Plain Dealer readers as the “Minister of Culture,” has died. Heaton, 66, died at home Sunday, according to a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s report. No cause of death was given. Heaton was a longtime fixture at The Plain Dealer,...
spectrumnews1.com
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland
The popular event that combines music with a live brass band, Gumbo Dance Party, held its first party in a few months. This one took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art and featured an array of guest DJs to go along with its in-house team. Here's what we saw.
akronschools.com
Early College HS Achieves Five Stars All Around
We recognize Akron Early College High School (AECHS) for its Five Star rating in ALL categories in the State Report Card issued last week. Congratulations to scholars, faculty, staff and Principal Thomas O’Neil for this achievement. (See this link for our report card breakdown.) Not only did the school...
coolcleveland.com
Shore Society
The Shore Society boutique in Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood will help you keep the summery seaside vibe all year long. It features coastal apparel and accessories inspired by Lake Erie: sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, totes, pouches, mugs, towels, jewelry, body products and more, in light, airy colors to show your love for the water. There’s stuff for kids and pets too. They’ve even got a Lake Michigan sweatshirt for you Chicagoans and Michiganders.
coolcleveland.com
Towpath Stroll Offers Games & Entertainment Along New Towpath Trails
Fri 9/23 @ 5-8PM There’s a series of Friday night events going on called “Towpath Strolls,” intended to make people more aware of the brand-new recreational towpath trail radiating out from the former Sokolowski’s restaurant in Tremont. In addition to gorgeous views of the Cleveland skyline...
