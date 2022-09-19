Read full article on original website
GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital after he lost control of his bike in Richland Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said.State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police cars lined the command center in Brighton Township this afternoon. “It’s scary like it’s quiet here and everybody knows everybody so it’s scary something like that could be in your neighborhood,” said Debbie Morgan. That something was 21-year-old suspect Nathan...
State police say a former Pennsylvania police officer is facing charges after being accused of groping a woman inside a Sheetz store earlier this year, according to a story from WJAC. Citing an affidavit, the news station said the incident occurred in March, at a Sheetz in Brookville, Jefferson County,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
They say “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” What happened here could be an example of that. According to Fox56, a woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car she found in her ex-boyfriend’s driveway. According to state police, troopers...
OSP said that one person was in the vehicle, but that they escaped with no injuries.
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Dollar General on Route 18 in in Wampum Borough at 12:32 AM Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022, and upon arriving discovered that the front door of the store was broken and items were taken from the business.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warren County on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry was walking along Picidilli Road in Spring Creek Township (Warren County). Higby reportedly was wearing dark clothing. At about 2:04 a.m., Higby walked into the […]
A man riding a motorcycle died Monday evening after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, police said. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said the crash occurred along Saw Mill Run Boulevard/Route 51 shortly before 7:30 p.m. The man was found on the road unconscious and not breathing, Cruz said.
PITTSBURGH — A man has died after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood Monday evening. Police, EMS and fire units responded to the collision on Saw Mill Run Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. The male motorcycle rider was found on the road unconscious and...
One person was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Evans City. The two vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street—which is about a quarter-mile east from the downtown area. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but crews...
A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours.
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after two people fell from a balcony in Mount Washington early Tuesday. Officers were called to Satalio’s in the 20 block of Bailey Avenue just before 1:40 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground...
A delivery driver was reported in serious but stable condition after being shot Monday night in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood during an apparent robbery and attempted carjacking, Pittsburgh police said. The man was found around 10:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Marmaduke Street with a gunshot wounds to...
