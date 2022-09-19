Read full article on original website
Jean Smart, 71, is the picture of timeless glamour in a white off-the-shoulder gown and dazzling diamonds at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Jean Smart gave nod to Old Hollywood glamour as she stepped onto the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday evening. The legendary actress, 71, wowed in a striking white Laura Basci gown that that clung to her hourglass frame and pooled at her feet.
Jennifer Coolidge Refused to Leave the Emmys Stage as They Played Her Off—She Started a Dance Party Instead
There were a number of iconic moments at the 74th Emmy Awards, but perhaps one of the best was when Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus. The category was stacked with...
Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’
Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition […]
Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for Emmys, others in red zone
Glamour was back Monday at the Emmys with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars walked the gold carpet in sticky Los Angeles humidity. Lower, from “Severance,” donned a Venetian beaded gown in gold with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cut outs up top and thin embellished straps.“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” Lower told The Associated Press.There were plenty of figure-hugging looks and...
Zac Efron Was One Of The Many Celebrities Who Left Hollywood During The Pandemic. Now He's Living Out Of A Van?
Zac Efron made the same transition that other actors made during the pandemic in leaving the United States for Australia. After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. Now it seems like the High School Musical actor is spending his days now living out of a van.
Inside Kate Winslet’s Former New York City Penthouse and a Look at Her English Estate
See the inside of Kate Winslet's former Manhattan penthouse and get a the details on her current estate in Sussex, England.
‘Lost’: Ian Somerhalder Dated His On-Screen Stepsister
Ian Somerhalder has been in a relationship with more co-stars than just Nina Dobrev. The actor dated the co-star who played his stepsister in 'Lost.'
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when 'Barbie' photos with Ryan Gosling leaked: 'So embarrassed'
Margot Robbie says she was mortified after pictures from the 'Barbie' set were leaked of her and Ryan Gosling in Venice Beach.
Adam Sandler Hospitalized For Hip Surgery & Is Seen Using A Cane In Recovery: Photos
Adam Sandler, 56, enjoyed a shopping day with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, this past weekend. The Hustle actor used a cane to help him walk around Pacific Palisades, California, in the photos below, which were shot roughy two weeks after Adam underwent hip surgery. The comedian reportedly had a “scheduled” procedure around Labor Day and has been using a cane to move around since then.
Kate Winslet’s Representative Offers Health Update After Star Rushed to Hospital
Kate Winslet is reassuring concerned fans that she’s okay following a nasty fall on the set of her film shooting in Croatia. The Titanic star suffered no serious injuries. However, Winslet saw a doctor at a nearby hospital after the fall, reports People. “Kate slipped and was taken to...
How Dancing With the Stars Honored Late Contestant Anne Heche
Dancing With the Stars is honoring one of its own. The Disney+ reality series added actress Anne Heche's name to the show's memorial star, which appears on the iconic DWTS dance floor. The actress, who died Aug. 11, has her name listed alongside other deceased contestants, including Florence Henderson, Valerie Harper and Mary Wilson, who competed on seasons 11, 17 and 28, respectively.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
Lea Michele forced off Broadway stage for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19
Fans of Lea Michele hoping to finally see her singing and dancing in "Funny Girl" on Broadway will have to be patient. The "Glee" actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday's matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday.
Eddie Redmayne Admits His ‘Les Misérables’ Role Was ‘Appallingly Sung’ 10 Years Later
Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne knows not all of his roles hit a high note. While at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar winner reflected on 2012’s “Les Misérables” a decade after its release. Director Tom Hooper filmed the musical numbers live to recreate the emotional experience of doing a musical onstage, but Redmayne revealed he thought his singing ability was less than perfect. “I love the frailty,” the “Theory of Everything” alum said, via Entertainment Weekly. “Technically, it’s appallingly sung, but it’s got like a fragility that helps sell the song.” Redmayne noted that he channeled...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
See the Kardashians’ most ‘boring’ rooms from Khloe’s ‘bland’ kitchen to Kim’s all-white foyer
WITH years of conflict, controversies and celebrations, the roller coaster reality members that make up The Kardashians are a colorful bunch. So it comes as a surprise to many fans that their personal tastes seem to be so bland. Take Kim Kardashian for example, whose personal clothing line, SKIMS, and...
