Deadline

Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’

Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for Emmys, others in red zone

Glamour was back Monday at the Emmys with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars walked the gold carpet in sticky Los Angeles humidity. Lower, from “Severance,” donned a Venetian beaded gown in gold with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cut outs up top and thin embellished straps.“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” Lower told The Associated Press.There were plenty of figure-hugging looks and...
HollywoodLife

Adam Sandler Hospitalized For Hip Surgery & Is Seen Using A Cane In Recovery: Photos

Adam Sandler, 56, enjoyed a shopping day with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, this past weekend. The Hustle actor used a cane to help him walk around Pacific Palisades, California, in the photos below, which were shot roughy two weeks after Adam underwent hip surgery. The comedian reportedly had a “scheduled” procedure around Labor Day and has been using a cane to move around since then.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Dancing With the Stars Honored Late Contestant Anne Heche

Dancing With the Stars is honoring one of its own. The Disney+ reality series added actress Anne Heche's name to the show's memorial star, which appears on the iconic DWTS dance floor. The actress, who died Aug. 11, has her name listed alongside other deceased contestants, including Florence Henderson, Valerie Harper and Mary Wilson, who competed on seasons 11, 17 and 28, respectively.
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Eddie Redmayne Admits His ‘Les Misérables’ Role Was ‘Appallingly Sung’ 10 Years Later

Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne knows not all of his roles hit a high note. While at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar winner reflected on 2012’s “Les Misérables” a decade after its release. Director Tom Hooper filmed the musical numbers live to recreate the emotional experience of doing a musical onstage, but Redmayne revealed he thought his singing ability was less than perfect. “I love the frailty,” the “Theory of Everything” alum said, via Entertainment Weekly. “Technically, it’s appallingly sung, but it’s got like a fragility that helps sell the song.” Redmayne noted that he channeled...
MOVIES
