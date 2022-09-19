Read full article on original website
Related
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette
Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
RELATED PEOPLE
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox. The relationship ended shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her experience dating the younger man...
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Son Asked Why She Quit Acting For So Many Years, And She Gave A Really Thoughtful Answer
Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's son asked why she quit acting for so many years, prompting her to give a really thoughtful answer.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?
The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
Comments / 0