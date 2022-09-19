Read full article on original website
Ohio GOP congressional candidate distorted military service record: report
Ohio Republican candidate J.R. Majewski has exaggerated his military career record and lied about serving in Afghanistan, according to an Associated Press investigation. Majewski, who is running against Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, claimed he deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and faced tough conditions, including not being able…
Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, her lawyer said Wednesday. Attorney Mark Paoletta said Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.” The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election. Thomas’s willingness to testify comes as the committee is preparing to wrap up its work before the end of the year and is writing a final report laying out its findings about the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The panel announced Wednesday that it will reconvene for a hearing on Sept. 28, likely the last in a series of hearings that began this summer.
US jury orders Meta to pay $174.5 mn for violating patents
A US jury on Wednesday ordered Meta to pay $174.5 million for violating live-streaming patents developed by a US Army veteran seeking to fix shortcomings in battlefield communications. "Mr. Katis and his team began developing communications solutions in 2006 to remedy these shortcomings," his lawyers said.
California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow
The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act will require companies to justify a need to collect data from children and teens.
