St. Paul, Minn. - Macalester men's soccer was set to compete against the Yellowjackets of University of Wisconsin-Superior. However, lightning in the area postponed the match. The Scots were able to play just over 15 minutes. Macalester seemed to be taking control, with many strong offensive attacks and dangerous crosses into the box. However, there was lightning spotted and there was a weather delay. After trying to wait out the lightning for about an hour, for everyone's safety, the game was called and has been postponed.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO