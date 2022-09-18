ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

General warns of Putin’s reaction as Ukraine war ‘not going too well,’ Russia ‘increasingly divorced’ from battlefield realities

By Steve Mollman
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AIyP_0i0ofzsO00

Moscow has dismissed suggestions it would opt for tactical nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war, but things on the battlefield are going so badly for Russia that many observers increasingly worry about how President Vladimir Putin will react.

Among them is Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, who warned on Sunday, “The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness.”

His remarks followed a visit to a military base in Poland, where he urged increased vigilance among U.S. troops, according to Reuters . "In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next," he added.

President Joe Biden, asked on a Sunday 60 Minutes segment what he’d say to Putin if he did consider nuclear (or chemical) weapons, replied, “Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II.”

Meanwhile Russia’s battlefield savvy was questioned this weekend by the Institute for the Study of War, a prominent think tank. Instead of defending against Ukraine’s counteroffensives in the eastern Kharkiv region, the think tank noted, Putin’s troops were prioritizing "meaningless" offensive operations in various villages that were of “emotional significance to pro-war residents of the Donetsk People's Republic [but of] little other importance.”

Ukrainian forces recently drove back Russian troops in a lightning counteroffensive in the northeast of the country. Russia’s defense ministry portrayed it as a “regrouping,” but one military expert called it a rout .

Putin under pressure

“It looks like the last few days have been the most consequential of the Ukraine War,” military expert Mike Martin wrote in a Twitter thread last weekend. “After what we’ve seen over the last 72 hours the collapse of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine doesn’t seem a long way away.”

The setback came amid signs of crumbling support at home for Putin, who's under pressure from nationalists to regain the initiative.

He's also felt pressure from relatively friendly leaders abroad. When meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Putin said Russia “understood” China’s “questions and concerns” about the Ukraine invasion and promised to “explain” its position to Beijing, hinting at Sino-Russian tensions. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, told Putin that now "is not an era of war."

Other observers also warned this week about Putin's possible reactions to Ukraine's battlefield success. Rose Gottemoeller, former deputy general of NATO, told BBC Radio’s Today she fears Russian forces “will strike back now in really unpredictable ways that may even involve weapons of mass destruction.”

A nuclear hit could come as a "a single strike over the Black Sea or perhaps a strike at a Ukrainian military facility,” she said. The goal would be to “get the Ukrainians in their terror to capitulate.”

"I do worry about that kind of scenario at the moment,” she added.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 209

Light Speed
2d ago

Time for Russian leaders to take out Putin. Then apologize for his screw up and pull troops out with a promise of future peace.

Reply
43
bob ryan
2d ago

The most disastrous decision Ukraine made, was listening to world pressure to give up their large nuclear weapons, for world peace.

Reply(14)
35
Steve Areno
2d ago

His health issues will certainly bleed into the war factor and opposition at home. I doubt he will ever step down, so, the options are already at work from within.

Reply
11
Related
Fortune

Putin claims Russia has not lost anything as a result of the war in Ukraine—and instead says the West is failing as Asia rises to claim the future

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, 2022. Almost seven months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country has not lost anything from the grinding war and the resulting confrontation with the West. In a...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rose Gottemoeller
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Reuters#Ukrainian#Russian
Benzinga

Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Markets Insider

Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say

Russia's isolation from the west is a disaster for the long-term health of its economy, experts told Insider. Trade isolation limits what Russia can import, making production more expensive. Russia's situation will also greatly decrease its status as an energy superpower. Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions surprised experts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

215K+
Followers
9K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy