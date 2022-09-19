Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Bucs' Mike Evans breaks silence on fight with Saints' Marshon Lattimore: 'He was just too emotional'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans spoke out about the fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore that led to both players’ ejections Sunday afternoon. Evans pushed Lattimore to the ground after the defensive back started to jaw back and forth with Bucs' players Tom Brady and...
Mets activate Scherzer from IL ahead of key start vs. Brewers, Burnes
The New York Mets have one of their aces back for the home stretch. New York reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 15-day injured list Monday, a few hours before he takes the mound against Milwaukee Brewers ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Scherzer was sidelined by...
Steelers rookie George Pickens claimed to be open '90% of the time' vs. Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens has a message for his quarterback Mitch Trubisky: He’s open. Of course, football isn’t that simple, but the Steelers have been slow on offense to start the season. Trubisky hasn’t cracked 200 yards passing in two games, and Pickens, a standout during training camp and the preseason, has two catches for 26 yards on six targets.
MLB power rankings: Dodgers are baseball's first to 100 wins. Who's going to join them?
The Dodgers and Astros have been here before, but the Mets (1988) and Braves (2003) can reach 100 wins too.
3 NHL stars announce their retirements on same day
Three NHL stars announced Tuesday they will be stepping away from the ice after lengthy careers. Keith Yandle, Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban all decided to call it quits. All three players competed for more than 10 years and have plenty of accolades among them. While Yandle didn’t win a...
Scherzer gets 200th career win as Mets clinch playoff berth
The New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday to stamp their first postseason ticket since 2016. Max Scherzer threw six perfect innings in his first start since returning from the injured list with left oblique irritation. The 38-year-old was removed after 68 pitches and earned his 200th career win.
NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke prefers playing on the road, says home games lack ‘college atmosphere’
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke played in front of one of the largest and loudest atmospheres in college football in Week 3, losing to Texas A&M 17-9 on Saturday. The "12th Man" crowd was as raucous as ever, and it’s an atmosphere that Van Dyke actually prefers to the one he plays in front of at Miami’s home games.
Travis Kelce reacts to getting 'powerbombed' by Derwin James Jr.: 'He surprised the s--- out of me'
The Kansas City Chiefs might have won the AFC West battle with the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but safety Derwin James Jr. got the best of tight end Travis Kelce with a powerbomb tackle that led to tons of reaction on social media. Well, Kelce’s brother, Jason, had him...
SEC commissioner on expanded CFP: 'We want college football to be strong nationally'
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is fine with continuing to dominate the college football landscape but also wants to see the game continue to grow. The expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams beginning in 2026 will allow for more conferences to be represented at the end of the year, which Sankey believes is best for college football.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow not panicking over 0-2 start: ‘Take a deep breath and relax’
Fresh off the organization’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, the Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations. With quarterback Joe Burrow entering his third season and second with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, many predicted an even better team following Cincinnati’s surprise Super Bowl run.
