New York City, NY

The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
theScore

Mets activate Scherzer from IL ahead of key start vs. Brewers, Burnes

The New York Mets have one of their aces back for the home stretch. New York reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 15-day injured list Monday, a few hours before he takes the mound against Milwaukee Brewers ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Scherzer was sidelined by...
Fox News

Steelers rookie George Pickens claimed to be open '90% of the time' vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens has a message for his quarterback Mitch Trubisky: He’s open. Of course, football isn’t that simple, but the Steelers have been slow on offense to start the season. Trubisky hasn’t cracked 200 yards passing in two games, and Pickens, a standout during training camp and the preseason, has two catches for 26 yards on six targets.
Fox News

3 NHL stars announce their retirements on same day

Three NHL stars announced Tuesday they will be stepping away from the ice after lengthy careers. Keith Yandle, Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban all decided to call it quits. All three players competed for more than 10 years and have plenty of accolades among them. While Yandle didn’t win a...
theScore

Scherzer gets 200th career win as Mets clinch playoff berth

The New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday to stamp their first postseason ticket since 2016. Max Scherzer threw six perfect innings in his first start since returning from the injured list with left oblique irritation. The 38-year-old was removed after 68 pitches and earned his 200th career win.
Fox News

NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report

The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
