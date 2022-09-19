Read full article on original website
Bucs' Mike Evans breaks silence on fight with Saints' Marshon Lattimore: 'He was just too emotional'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans spoke out about the fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore that led to both players’ ejections Sunday afternoon. Evans pushed Lattimore to the ground after the defensive back started to jaw back and forth with Bucs' players Tom Brady and...
NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke prefers playing on the road, says home games lack ‘college atmosphere’
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke played in front of one of the largest and loudest atmospheres in college football in Week 3, losing to Texas A&M 17-9 on Saturday. The "12th Man" crowd was as raucous as ever, and it’s an atmosphere that Van Dyke actually prefers to the one he plays in front of at Miami’s home games.
Giants receiver criticizes coach's decision on lack of playing time Sunday: 'I should be playing'
Kenny Golladay got the richest contract for a wide receiver before the 2021 season when he signed a four-year deal worth $72 million with the New York Giants. Former general manager Dave Gettleman made a desperate move in hopes of getting the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones and improve the Giants lackluster offense. But it was a disaster.
Travis Kelce reacts to getting 'powerbombed' by Derwin James Jr.: 'He surprised the s--- out of me'
The Kansas City Chiefs might have won the AFC West battle with the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but safety Derwin James Jr. got the best of tight end Travis Kelce with a powerbomb tackle that led to tons of reaction on social media. Well, Kelce’s brother, Jason, had him...
Bengals’ Joe Burrow not panicking over 0-2 start: ‘Take a deep breath and relax’
Fresh off the organization’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, the Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations. With quarterback Joe Burrow entering his third season and second with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, many predicted an even better team following Cincinnati’s surprise Super Bowl run.
