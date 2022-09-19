ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA9

Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Montgomery County multi-vehicle crash on I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities. Maryland State Police say shortly after 3:35 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to northbound I-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. Preliminary investigation showed that a Tesla Model S and a Toyota Sienna were traveling north when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash, state police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Child struck by vehicle in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. - Authorities say a child was transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in the Odenton area. Officials say the child was transported as a...
ODENTON, MD
WUSA9

Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In July 2022 Shooting Case

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male. On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.
LA PLATA, MD
NewsBreak
WUSA9

Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

