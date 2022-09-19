GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO