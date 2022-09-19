Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-95 in Harford County, lanes closed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 with injuries has led to lanes being closed, leaving traffic at a standstill on MD 24 in Harford County. Maryland Transit Authority says that all three lanes of traffic are closed along with the right shoulder near exit 77 A-B MD.
Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
foxbaltimore.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Montgomery County multi-vehicle crash on I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities. Maryland State Police say shortly after 3:35 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to northbound I-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. Preliminary investigation showed that a Tesla Model S and a Toyota Sienna were traveling north when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash, state police said.
foxbaltimore.com
One dead and two injured from a multi-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie, police say
Glen Burnie, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says one person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash last night in Glen Burnie. Police said the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Route 100 westbound, between Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road.
Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions
One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
Child struck by vehicle in Odenton
ODENTON, Md. - Authorities say a child was transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in the Odenton area. Officials say the child was transported as a...
fox5dc.com
74-year-old woman missing; last seen Tuesday leaving Silver Spring hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Montgomery County. Police say 74-year-old Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 20 leaving Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Harris is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was...
Passenger Dies After Multi-Vehicle I-270 Crash In Montgomery County, State Police Say
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning crash on I-270 in Maryland, state police said. Thabiso Mandela Mokuena, 24, was allegedly impaired and driving a Tesla shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 when a chain-reaction crash led to the death of 35-year-old Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala.
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In July 2022 Shooting Case
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male. On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run crash in Howard County; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a homeless man was killed in a crash in Laurel overnight and police are searching for the driver. Police identify the victim as 69-year-old William Earl Shaffer. According to investigators, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard just...
WUSA
Woman dies after morning crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old has been taken into custody after a crash on Interstate-270 in Montgomery County left a woman dead. Maryland State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash, where a 2015 Tesla Model S ran into a 2007 Toyota Sienna just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police search for woman last seen leaving Silver Spring hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 74-year-old woman is missing after leaving a Silver Spring hospital and police are asking for the public's help to find her. Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 20, leaving Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Harris is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
Fairfax Police say missing woman has been found
According to police, 19-year-old Adayanna Claire Beeby was last heard from at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Beeby has black hair, stands about 5'6" and weighs around 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, pink T-shirt, jean shorts and pink crocs.
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
CBS News
Family of man killed servicing ATM in Baltimore announces $88K reward for info
BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was shot and killed while he was servicing an ATM in West Baltimore early last year announced an $88,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Kenneth Gerstly was working outside a convenience store on Brighton Street on Jan. 30, 2021 when...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say
A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced. Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.
