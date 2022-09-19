ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vic Mensa Donates $10K In Gas, Samples 93 Boyz Cannabis Line In Chicago

Rapper Vic Mensa headed back to his home city to give Chicagoans free gas. Held at a BP station in a Southside neighborhood, the “Down On My Luck,” rapper spent over $10,000 in fuel and offered citizens pre-rolled samples of his own weed strain. According to TMZ, Vic’s inaugural cannabis company, 93 Boyz, hosted the gas giveaway and fueled 200 cars. “I don’t know how I’ma get gas to take you to work,” said one appreciative woman to her granddaughter at the event. “We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Vic Mensa puts $10K worth of gas in 200 cars in promotion for his new Chicago cannabis company 93 Boyz

Vic Mensa made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars with gas at a station on Chicago's Southside earlier this month in a promotion for 93 Boyz, his new cannabis company. The 29-year-old rapper also distributed pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes at the promotional event in Chicago, TMZ reported, for the company which he says is the first Black-owned establishment of its kind in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago PD explained: What is a PPO on Chicago PD?

Chicago PD is a show that throws around lots of technical terminology. It makes sense, given that we’re watching police officers in action, but it can sometimes be confusing when the terms being used aren’t explained to the viewer. That’s where we come in. We provide the definitions...
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Housing help! Can’t find a landlord who will accept section 8 vouchers in Chicago

Hi, everyone. I’m posting on behalf of my close friend. She’s dealing with a slumlord right now and needs a new place asap. She can’t seem to find a place that accepts Section 8 though while also being in a decent neighborhood. She has 3 kids so she needs to be somewhere safe. I live in the Bay Area and you can still get nice homes here while being on section 8 but apparently it’s not like that in Carol Stream or Chicago area. Does anyone here have a real estate agent that accepts section 8 tenants?
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
insidethehall.com

Chicago platinum selling rapper G Herbo to perform at Hoosier Hysteria

Chicago rapper G Herbo will perform at this year’s Hoosier Hysteria on Friday, October 7, IU announced tonight. Homecoming Weekend keeps getting better. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville on Friday, October 7. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
CHICAGO, IL
sloopin.com

A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street

We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Working For Chicago: USPS hosting job fair in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is Working for Chicago making sure you know about job openings. The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at its Rogers Park station, near Devon and Clark. The job fair is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can meet employees...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE

