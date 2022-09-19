Read full article on original website
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Vic Mensa Donates $10K In Gas, Samples 93 Boyz Cannabis Line In Chicago
Rapper Vic Mensa headed back to his home city to give Chicagoans free gas. Held at a BP station in a Southside neighborhood, the “Down On My Luck,” rapper spent over $10,000 in fuel and offered citizens pre-rolled samples of his own weed strain. According to TMZ, Vic’s inaugural cannabis company, 93 Boyz, hosted the gas giveaway and fueled 200 cars. “I don’t know how I’ma get gas to take you to work,” said one appreciative woman to her granddaughter at the event. “We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want...
Vic Mensa puts $10K worth of gas in 200 cars in promotion for his new Chicago cannabis company 93 Boyz
Vic Mensa made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars with gas at a station on Chicago's Southside earlier this month in a promotion for 93 Boyz, his new cannabis company. The 29-year-old rapper also distributed pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes at the promotional event in Chicago, TMZ reported, for the company which he says is the first Black-owned establishment of its kind in the Windy City.
Chicago PD explained: What is a PPO on Chicago PD?
Chicago PD is a show that throws around lots of technical terminology. It makes sense, given that we’re watching police officers in action, but it can sometimes be confusing when the terms being used aren’t explained to the viewer. That’s where we come in. We provide the definitions...
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Housing help! Can’t find a landlord who will accept section 8 vouchers in Chicago
Hi, everyone. I’m posting on behalf of my close friend. She’s dealing with a slumlord right now and needs a new place asap. She can’t seem to find a place that accepts Section 8 though while also being in a decent neighborhood. She has 3 kids so she needs to be somewhere safe. I live in the Bay Area and you can still get nice homes here while being on section 8 but apparently it’s not like that in Carol Stream or Chicago area. Does anyone here have a real estate agent that accepts section 8 tenants?
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
insidethehall.com
Chicago platinum selling rapper G Herbo to perform at Hoosier Hysteria
Chicago rapper G Herbo will perform at this year’s Hoosier Hysteria on Friday, October 7, IU announced tonight. Homecoming Weekend keeps getting better. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville on Friday, October 7. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Eater
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Jibarito Pop-Up to Benefit Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief
Perhaps more people across the country would know about the jibarito if The Bear took place at a Puerto Rican restaurant instead of an Italian beef stand. Alas, the steak sandwich that uses fried plantains instead of bread isn’t known as well outside of Chicago. But there have been recent efforts to share the unique taste in the world.
Chicago building that exploded has history of inspection failures, alleged code violations
The I-Team has found the building failed its most recent inspection in February 2020.
cwbchicago.com
With cops overwhelmed by Mexican Independence Day crowds, high-ranking Chicago cop “coded out” hours worth of aging 911 calls
As overwhelmed Chicago police officers struggled to handle massive Mexican Independence Day crowds downtown on Friday night and early Saturday, routine 911 calls piled up across the area because no cops were available to take them. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, most of the calls for help in the two...
sloopin.com
A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street
We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
fox32chicago.com
Female shot in the neck in Beverly
CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
blockclubchicago.org
Transgender Icon Mama Gloria To Be Honored Next Month With Celebration Of Life
NORTHALSTED — Mama Gloria, a trailblazing Black transgender activist from Chicago who died in June, will be honored during a celebration of life happening next month at the Center on Halsted. The event will give loved ones a space to share stories and pay respects to Gloria Allen, who...
CBS News
Working For Chicago: USPS hosting job fair in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is Working for Chicago making sure you know about job openings. The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at its Rogers Park station, near Devon and Clark. The job fair is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can meet employees...
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
