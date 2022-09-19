Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Car hangs off building after driver crashes through 2nd floor wall at parking garage in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car drove through the wall on the second floor of a parking garage. According to Lauderhill Police, a woman crashed inside the parking garage at 4200 Inverrary Blvd., Thursday. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the woman was parking and hit the gas instead of the...
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Man Sought for Failed Robbery of 13-Year-Old in Pompano Beach
A 13-year-old managed to keep his gold chain, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man who tried to steal it. The suspect was seen in surveillance video walking into a Jimmy John’s restaurant at 2248 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach about 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
NBC Miami
Crash Involving Tractor Trailer Closes Lanes of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
An early morning crash Friday involving a tractor trailer closed lanes of I-95 in both directions in Fort Lauderdale. The crash blocked both several northbound and southbound lanes near State Road 84, with the truck from Presidente Supermarket damaged on the side of the interstate. No injuries were reported at...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO
A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
WSVN-TV
Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
WSVN-TV
Crews put out house fire in Pembroke Pines; dog injured
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leaving a dog injured. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited at around 3 p.m. Crews appeared to concentrate their efforts...
NBC Miami
Girl, 6, Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami
A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car in Miami Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of N. Miami Avenue and Northwest 71st Street. Miami Police officials said the girl was among a group of pedestrians who were crossing the street...
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Armed Hialeah Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera
A man was arrested for an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah that was caught on camera. Maykel Escalona, 39, face one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Hialeah Police said Friday. The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven by...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
NBC Miami
Police ID Man Shot and Killed by Tow Truck Driver During Repo in Fort Lauderdale
Police have identified a Fort Lauderdale car owner who was shot and killed during a confrontation with a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess his vehicle. The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. Wednesday at a neighborhood in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police said the...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Miami: Police
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Miami Thursday morning. Miami Police officials said officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard Way just after 7 a.m. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man believed to...
NBC Miami
FBI Investigating After Caretaker, Kids Possibly Abducted in SW Miami-Dade
The FBI is investigating after two children and their caretaker were possibly abducted Thursday from a home in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police responded after 2:30 p.m. to a home near Southwest 87th Avenue and Bird Road. Hours later, a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, and a woman in her 40s...
WSVN-TV
Code red alert issued at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Senior High School was placed under a code red alert. The school at 13110 NE 8th Ave. was tipped off about a potential weapons violation, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where police units were on the scene as well as concerned parents.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
Click10.com
Bold crooks steal expensive jewelry from tourists outside Surfside supermarket
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Tourists visiting South Florida were robbed in broad daylight, ambushed by thieves who followed them to a Publix supermarket. At the scene, shattered glass from a broken car window tells part of the story a shocking jewelry robbery. “A lot of time these crooks are brazen,...
