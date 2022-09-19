ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Man Sought for Failed Robbery of 13-Year-Old in Pompano Beach

A 13-year-old managed to keep his gold chain, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man who tried to steal it. The suspect was seen in surveillance video walking into a Jimmy John’s restaurant at 2248 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach about 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO

A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews put out house fire in Pembroke Pines; dog injured

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leaving a dog injured. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited at around 3 p.m. Crews appeared to concentrate their efforts...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Girl, 6, Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami

A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car in Miami Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of N. Miami Avenue and Northwest 71st Street. Miami Police officials said the girl was among a group of pedestrians who were crossing the street...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested in Armed Hialeah Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera

A man was arrested for an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah that was caught on camera. Maykel Escalona, 39, face one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Hialeah Police said Friday. The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven by...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Miami: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Miami Thursday morning. Miami Police officials said officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Biscayne Boulevard Way just after 7 a.m. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man believed to...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Code red alert issued at North Miami Senior High School

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Senior High School was placed under a code red alert. The school at 13110 NE 8th Ave. was tipped off about a potential weapons violation, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where police units were on the scene as well as concerned parents.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee

No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
MIAMI, FL

