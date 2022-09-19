ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

‘Stand tall:’ Burlington Pride Parade draws thousands

By Isabel Schonemann
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40d8iR_0i0odpyi00

Burlington, VT- Thousands of people came to the Queen City on Sunday to march in the annual Pride Parade.

The parade kicked off at 12:30 p.m. on Church Street and ended at Waterfront Park, where a daylong festival featured vendors, music and art.

Ann Giombetti and Karen Mikkelsen, who have been together for 30 years, celebrated marriage equality in Vermont.

“We came here today to celebrate the fact that we get to be legally married in the state of Vermont, and right now in the United States of America,” said Mikkelsen. “We’re celebrating the fact that this is the way we’re living and this is the way we’re loving.”

The parade was the culmination of Pride Week in Burlington. This years theme was “Metamorphosis” to highlight the community’s fight for equal rights and to expand LGBTQ+ visibility.

“Pride is important, visibility is important because we have to tell our own story,” said Grand Marshal Alec Mapa. “We have to represent our own humanity because there are always people who are trying to take that humanity away from us.”

Pride Center receiving support from the community

Mark Roberts, who marched in the parade, said he was motivated to participate by recent political developments.

“I’ve always just sort of remained on the sidelines, but these days with the developments politically, a lot of states are trying to outlaw being gay, and that bothers me,” said Roberts.

Brenda Siegel, the Democratic nominee for Governor, was one of the many political figures who marched in the parade.

“We, in this moment in time, need to stand up for the LGBTQ community and for trans rights more than we ever have because those are under attack,” she said.

Another parade participant, David Call of Burlington, shared his reason for marching.

“Stand tall and fearless, because the light will always outshine the dark,” said David.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Society
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
WCAX

Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Mapa
mynbc5.com

Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel

BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
BETHEL, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts

Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pride Parade#Festival#Racism#Democratic
WCAX

Police arrest Vermont man accused of firing shots during fight

2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday. It happened in Battery Park at about 7 p.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Police say a second woman was also injured during the incident.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WCAX

Missing woman found dead in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

VSP Derby request information on Jay break in.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/18/22 at 5:44 a.m., Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Cross Road in the town of Jay, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Pictures of the suspect were captured. Anyone with information and/or can identify the suspect, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
JAY, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy