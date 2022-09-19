Read full article on original website
Charges filed against wanted Kan. felon for firing gun at vehicles
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have filed new charges against a Kansas felon who absconded in August, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. Just after 1a.m. August 19, police officers responded to the area of the 400 block North 9th in Atchison to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Woman flees from sheriff, goes airborne into Shunganunga Creek
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash into the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd Street and SE Rice Road led to the arrest of a 27-year-old female facing several charges including felony interference with law enforcement, according to the Topeka Police Department. Just before midnight on Sept. 20, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy […]
Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax theft, sentenced to jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to the theft of sales tax funds and has been sentenced to jail for the crimes. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and was ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution as well as a 30-day jail sentence.
Officers respond to attempted burglary at downtown Topeka office building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six law enforcement units responded to a report of an attempted burglary Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka office building. Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the five-story building, which houses AT&T at 220 S.E. 6th Ave.
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
Man arrested after an early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
Kan. man sentenced after performing autopsies using false credentials
TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to the United State's Attorney. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawrence High School vandalism
A judge in Lawrence issued a warrant for a suspect accused of setting fire to the Lawrence High School football field, damaging it.
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
Police work to ID human remains found in NE Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas 10, according to a statement from Lawrence Police. The remains are skeletal and police are confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play. Forensic experts...
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
Lawrence police investigating human remains found Monday
The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is investigating after human remains were discovered Monday afternoon.
Riley Co. man arrested, charged with 3 counts of rape
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 55-year-old man from Ogden has been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges for two separate incidents. Charles McMullen, 55, was arrested on Sept. 16 around 8 p.m., according to Riley County Police Department. McMullen is charged with two counts of rape in connection to a September 2, 2022, incident […]
Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
