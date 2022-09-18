Read full article on original website
Longhorns LB Demarvion Overshown NOT Arrested Contrary to Earlier Report
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was not arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday, but rather completing a citation issued in December.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so he'd be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Quinn Ewers Back At Practice; Could Texas Start Star QB Against Texas Tech?
Quinn Ewers is progressing quickly from the injury he suffered against Alabama in Week 2
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
Longhorns Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Arrested On Drug Possession
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Set to miss time with ankle injury
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Davis-Price will miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR, Davis-Price stepped into an increased role in the 49ers backfield Week 2 behind Jeff Wilson, carrying the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Now that Davis-Price in line to miss some time, rookie Jordan Mason, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May, now should have an opportunity to carve out a complementary role in the coming weeks, while Marlon Mack is a candidate to be promoted from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher's Arkansas week press conference
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher holds his weekly press conference as he looks back at the Aggies' 17-9 over Miami. Fisher is expected to talk about the performance of quarterback Max Johnson, the suspension of four players for the game last Saturday night, and provide a look ahead to the Aggies' upcoming game with Arkansas this Saturday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington on ESPN.
CBS Sports
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jake Lamb: DFA'd by Seattle
Lamb was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Lamb has appeared in only five games in September and has now lost his spot on Seattle's big-league roster. The 31-year-old has played in 41 games between the Mariners and Dodgers this season and has a .216/.315/.392 slash line with three home runs, six RBI and 13 runs.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: On track to practice
Pierce (concussion) is slated to practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. The same applies to Michael Pittman (quad), with Bowen noting that Reich "seems optimistic on both having a good chance" to play Sunday against the Chiefs. After being blanked by Jacksonville in Week 2, the Colts offense can use all the help it can get this weekend and Pierce's anticipated participation in practice Wednesday offers hope that he's progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Tallies first career touchdown
Dortch reeled in all four of his targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas. Dortch has taken advantage of the Cardinals' depleted receiving corps to start the season, as all of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) have yet to be active through two games. During that span, Dortch ranks second among the team's wide receivers in offensive snaps (115) behind Marquise Brown (132) and ahead of A.J. Green (113) en route to a team-leading 11 catches for 118 yards (to go with Sunday's score). With Moore potentially out a few more weeks, Dortch can expect Kyler Murray to continue looking in his direction.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
