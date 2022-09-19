Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks were 'humbled' in 20-point loss to Niners
In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Best and worse PFF grades from Week 2
Neither the Seahawks nor former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson are off to a good start in the 2022 season. Seattle’s offense hasn’t scored in six quarters and Wilson’s Broncos have been so dysfunctional that fans have taken to calling out the playclock. Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the...
Quandre Diggs on state of Seahawks: 'Obviously, we're not that good'
A week after the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) came away with a thrilling win over the Denver Broncos (1-1) in their 2022 season opener, the team got shellacked on the road by the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) in a contest that looked even worse than the final score of 27-7 suggested.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'Didn't Look Very Good'; Time to Panic?
The Seahawks gave an embarrassing performance in their 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from Game 2 loss to San Francisco
The Seattle Seahawks came crashing back down to Earth in Game 2. Sunday was the complete opposite of their opener. Let’s overreact to this game. The Seattle Seahawks‘ hopes of going undefeated came crashing down this week. And not only that, San Francisco finally beat Seattle for the first time since 2019. During that time, the Seahawks have gone 5-1 since the two teams split their series.
