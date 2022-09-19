Read full article on original website
ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Galt are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. The Galt Police Department said in a Facebook post that there is a broken transmission line and people in the area are experiencing power outages. SMUD and the Cosumnes Fire Department are on the scene and are working to restore power.
Sacramento Magazine
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
KCRA.com
More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Electric Utility is proposing an 8% energy surcharge in addition to an already-approved 3% increase starting in January. The 8% charge would be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024. If approved, customers would see an 11% increase in 2023. "These are...
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
KCRA.com
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity kept the Mosquito Fire from growing throughout the day. Containment is almost near half, standing at 47%. Crews were able to boost the numbers by completing several sections of fire line along the eastern flank of the fire. Due to...
abc10.com
A Northern California storm pummeled Sacramento with heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, it also provide a boon to the Mosquito Fire firefight.
WEST SACRAMENTO - A neighborhood lake is dropping fast but will a new plan help save it? Rick Barrett bought his home on Bridgeway Lakes 11 years ago and has never seen the water levels this low. "Just in the last month, I'd say it's really dropped down," he said. The lake is one of the main reasons he purchased this property.He says water that is usually about halfway up a retaining wall is now not even touching it and is replaced by a ring of mud. "I've got a boat over here that's just in the mud," he said....
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
ABC10
LODI, Calif. — A newly completed construction project at Lodi's Blakely Park will save the city nearly one million gallons of water each year, city officials say. The construction included adding new turf, an irrigation system, a basketball court, a soccer field, and renovating a baseball diamond at Blakely Park.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Tuesday. The crash happened north on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County’s million-dollar solution to help the unhoused is now three months behind schedule. The tiny home community on Florin Road set to open in the fall has now been pushed back, possibly to 2023. The major issue is supply chain issues for things...
SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given.
Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22. SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit and the Sacramento Public Library has a new way to give riders access to reading materials on the way to their destination -- a library-themed train!. The walls and seatbacks inside the train car look like bookshelves lined with books. "In those bookshelves...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood. […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage. Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day.
A plane crash killed 22 people at a Sacramento ice cream parlor 50 years ago. First responders share their stories with ABC10 for the first time. 50 years ago tragedy struck in Sacramento. The city was forever changed when a plane crashed through an ice cream parlor killing 22 people.
ABC10
