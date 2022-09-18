Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach requests blanket donations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you were outside Wednesday, you probably noticed the around 20-degree swing in temperatures in just 24 hours. With the cooler temperatures creeping in, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is asking for donations of blankets ahead of winter. Donations can be dropped off at Matt...
KETV.com
Outdoor retailer set for grand opening celebration at Nebraska Crossing
GRETNA, Neb. — A new outdoor retailer is set to open its doors at Nebraska Crossing. REI Co-op will have a grand opening this weekend to celebrate its first Nebraska location. The store, located at Gretna's shopping center near Interstate 80 and Highway 31, features outdoor gear, as well...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces Ghouls & Glow events
The spooky season is rapidly approaching and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has the perfect event for all ages to celebrate the fall season.
1011now.com
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
klin.com
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
KETV.com
Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony
OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors collect food to give to those in need in the community
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For 14 years Lincoln Animal Ambassadors has been distributing pet food to low-income families to help feed their pets. Companion animals and their people often rely on each other for their mental and physical well-being. This program helps prevent the trauma that results for both the pets and their people when they cannot afford to feed and care for their pets, and it also keeps pets from being surrendered to the already overloaded local shelters and rescue groups.
klkntv.com
Troop 54 in Lincoln spent the day cleaning up the creek at Rickman’s Run at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Despite the heat, troop members with the girls and boys Troop 54 in Lincoln came together for a good cause. With large trash bags in hand and gloves on, troop members were ready to clean up a heavily visited area in Lincoln. The troop adopted the creek...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
klkntv.com
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln gets $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln received a $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help lower- and middle-income families build and improve their homes. In Lancaster County, nearly half of households are “cost burdened,” meaning they are spending at least 30% of their monthly...
klkntv.com
September 21st is National Alzheimer’s Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September 21st is National Alzheimer’s Day, with efforts to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on patients, families and caregivers. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is among the most prevalent forms of dementia; a set of disorders that disrupt mental function. Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that affects memory and impairs daily function. The progressive disease is also responsible for somewhere between 60 and 80 percent of dementia cases.
klkntv.com
Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
klkntv.com
Cooler weather is here!
Temperatures have dropped off considerably. After 103 in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon, we saw highs in the 60s Wednesday! These cooler temperatures will stick around for a couple days before we warm back up for the weekend. Precipitation chances are out there through Friday, but after that, we look dry for quite a while.
klkntv.com
Lincoln community is in good shape according to new ‘Vital Signs’ report
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska Public Policy Center released the 2022 Lincoln Vital Signs report on Wednesday. The group found that the Lincoln community is thriving in a number of areas, but with a few persisting concerns. The data in the report was collected throughout 2020...
doniphanherald.com
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
doniphanherald.com
Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water
OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
WOWT
Valley RV park developer moving on
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Corn Board seeking applicants for six internships across US
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — College students interested in agronomy are being encouraged to take on internships with the Nebraska Corn Board next year. The board is searching for six applicants to join its internship program. These interns will take on a variety of roles in several different locales while gaining hands-on experience.
