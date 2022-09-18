Read full article on original website
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces Ghouls & Glow events
The spooky season is rapidly approaching and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has the perfect event for all ages to celebrate the fall season.
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach requests blanket donations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you were outside Wednesday, you probably noticed the around 20-degree swing in temperatures in just 24 hours. With the cooler temperatures creeping in, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is asking for donations of blankets ahead of winter. Donations can be dropped off at Matt...
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors collect food to give to those in need in the community
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For 14 years Lincoln Animal Ambassadors has been distributing pet food to low-income families to help feed their pets. Companion animals and their people often rely on each other for their mental and physical well-being. This program helps prevent the trauma that results for both the pets and their people when they cannot afford to feed and care for their pets, and it also keeps pets from being surrendered to the already overloaded local shelters and rescue groups.
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
Outdoor retailer set for grand opening celebration at Nebraska Crossing
GRETNA, Neb. — A new outdoor retailer is set to open its doors at Nebraska Crossing. REI Co-op will have a grand opening this weekend to celebrate its first Nebraska location. The store, located at Gretna's shopping center near Interstate 80 and Highway 31, features outdoor gear, as well...
Troop 54 in Lincoln spent the day cleaning up the creek at Rickman’s Run at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Despite the heat, troop members with the girls and boys Troop 54 in Lincoln came together for a good cause. With large trash bags in hand and gloves on, troop members were ready to clean up a heavily visited area in Lincoln. The troop adopted the creek...
Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
September 21st is National Alzheimer’s Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September 21st is National Alzheimer’s Day, with efforts to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on patients, families and caregivers. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is among the most prevalent forms of dementia; a set of disorders that disrupt mental function. Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that affects memory and impairs daily function. The progressive disease is also responsible for somewhere between 60 and 80 percent of dementia cases.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln gets $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln received a $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help lower- and middle-income families build and improve their homes. In Lancaster County, nearly half of households are “cost burdened,” meaning they are spending at least 30% of their monthly...
Some Lincoln residents on edge after two acts of violence in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday night was very eventful for residents in two parts of the city and has made some feel uneasy. First, a shooting near 22nd and Dudley Streets sent two teens to the hospital. A few hours later, a stabbing near West Fairfield Street that killed...
Now Serving Omaha: Oscars Pizza
Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille has you covered for specialties like their char-buffed wings and its 'Big O' pizza. KETV NewsWatch 7 sat down to talk to Oscar's about what's on the menu for Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click here.
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
UNL hosts suicide prevention and mental health conversation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For suicide awareness month, UNL hosted a suicide prevention and mental health conversation outside the student union on Wednesday. Madi Pfeifer, a member of the UNL group Out of the Darkness, said talking to someone can help a ton. “Sometimes people are just feeling alone,...
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln
If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
Ask Omaha: Are you guys drinking tap WATER?
I recently moved near aksarben and am wondering if it’s safe to drink tap water or if I should opt for a water filter pitcher. Either is fine with me, just want to do what is healthiest.
Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
Part of 70th Street in Lincoln will be fully closed until end of month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A busy Lincoln street will now be closed off until the end of the month due to pavement damage. City officials say crews were working to replace a fire sprinkler line at the Clock Tower Shopping Center at 70th and A Streets when they noticed something wrong.
