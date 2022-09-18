ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NE

klkntv.com

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach requests blanket donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you were outside Wednesday, you probably noticed the around 20-degree swing in temperatures in just 24 hours. With the cooler temperatures creeping in, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is asking for donations of blankets ahead of winter. Donations can be dropped off at Matt...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors collect food to give to those in need in the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For 14 years Lincoln Animal Ambassadors has been distributing pet food to low-income families to help feed their pets. Companion animals and their people often rely on each other for their mental and physical well-being. This program helps prevent the trauma that results for both the pets and their people when they cannot afford to feed and care for their pets, and it also keeps pets from being surrendered to the already overloaded local shelters and rescue groups.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday

Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Outdoor retailer set for grand opening celebration at Nebraska Crossing

GRETNA, Neb. — A new outdoor retailer is set to open its doors at Nebraska Crossing. REI Co-op will have a grand opening this weekend to celebrate its first Nebraska location. The store, located at Gretna's shopping center near Interstate 80 and Highway 31, features outdoor gear, as well...
GRETNA, NE
klkntv.com

Two Seward County kids come across live hand grenade on river bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two kids were walking along a riverbank Sunday when they came across something you typically don’t see every day. Those kids found a hand grenade, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to a part of the Big...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

September 21st is National Alzheimer’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September 21st is National Alzheimer’s Day, with efforts to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on patients, families and caregivers. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is among the most prevalent forms of dementia; a set of disorders that disrupt mental function. Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that affects memory and impairs daily function. The progressive disease is also responsible for somewhere between 60 and 80 percent of dementia cases.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln gets $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln received a $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help lower- and middle-income families build and improve their homes. In Lancaster County, nearly half of households are “cost burdened,” meaning they are spending at least 30% of their monthly...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Oscars Pizza

Oscar's Pizza & Sports Grille has you covered for specialties like their char-buffed wings and its 'Big O' pizza. KETV NewsWatch 7 sat down to talk to Oscar's about what's on the menu for Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click here.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

UNL hosts suicide prevention and mental health conversation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For suicide awareness month, UNL hosted a suicide prevention and mental health conversation outside the student union on Wednesday. Madi Pfeifer, a member of the UNL group Out of the Darkness, said talking to someone can help a ton. “Sometimes people are just feeling alone,...
LINCOLN, NE
macaronikid.com

Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln

If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
LINCOLN, NE

