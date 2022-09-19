JEA: How to reach out and connect, report outages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Electric Authority, also known as JEA can be contacted at these links:

Residential

(904)-665-6000 or (800)-683-5542Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Commercial

(904) 665-6250Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Utility Outages

Find out about electrical outages, boil water advisories and water incidents in our service territory.

Public Record Requests

JEA provides access to public records and places a variety of documents online for public viewing.

Visit JEA Downtown

The Residential and Commercial Care Centers are closed on major holidays.

Note: JEA will pay for up to one hour in the Duval Street Garage at 33 W. Duval Street when you conduct business with us. Please bring in your garage ticket for validation.

Walk-in Customer Care Center*

21 West Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

