Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on September 19

The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On September 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. When: September 19 at 7:05...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

After Connor Norby ditched his leg kick experiment, the Orioles prospect's power has been on constant display

At the tail end of spring training, Orioles prospect John Rhodes turned to a struggling Connor Norby and wondered what happened. The outfielder had watched Norby since they were drafted together, navigating rookie ball and Low-A Delmarva, and became accustomed with his swing. But at spring training this year, Rhodes couldn’t get his head around why Norby suddenly looked so uncomfortable at the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra taking seat for Orioles versus Tigers

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Ramon Urias will replace Vavra on second base and bat seventh. Urias has a $2,400 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.4 FanDuel points....
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar joining Baltimore bench Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Aguilar will yield the designated hitter role to Adley Rutschman on Wednesday while Robinson Chirinos catches for Jordan Lyles. Rutschman will hit second and Chirinos will round out the bottom of Baltimore's order.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gunnar Henderson hitting third for Orioles versus Tigers

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson will bat third in Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Henderson led off an MLB lineup for the first time on Tuesday and went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run. He will hit two spots lower a day later while Cedric Mullins takes over the leadoff role.
BALTIMORE, MD
Alek Manoah
George Springer
NBC Sports

Chapman, Bradley go deep, Blue Jays outslug Phillies 18-11

PHILADELPHIA – Toronto interim manager John Schneider walked out of the clubhouse after his team scored in all but one inning and – this was almost as big as its 10 extra-base hits – had fans inside Philadelphia’s ballpark chanting “Let’s go, Blue Jays!” and simply deadpanned: “Pitchers’ duel.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' sidelines Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Mateo started the last three games and recorded one hit in 10 at-bats. Gunnar Henderson will cover shortstop and hit third while Ramon Urias scoots over to third base and bats eighth. Terrin Vavra will replace Mateo in the lineup to play second base and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD

