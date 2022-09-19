ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Inflation crushing rent-stabilized owners: landlord group

October could have offered some reprieve for cash-strapped owners of rent-stabilized buildings. Instead, a report from a prominent landlord group finds, they will continue to lose ground, despite the annual rent increase they can charge in leases signed after Oct. 1. The report was produced by by the Community Housing...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York City, NY
Society
theenergymix.com

NYC Housing E-Bike Ban Would Threaten Delivery Workers’ Incomes

Better, cheaper e-bikes and safer charging systems are the keys to preventing e-bike fires in public housing, not a blanket ban on home storage, say environmental justice advocates. The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) is proposing to ban e-bikes from public housing after a rash of fires linked to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling

NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you

A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
PIX11

NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants.  Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rtands.com

MTA track replaced with proven updated design

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced that normal J and Z service was restored by 5 a.m. on Sept. 19 between the 121 Street and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer stations in Queens following completion of approximately 2.4 miles of track replacement. This work on theJand Zlines replaced 12,500 ft of track and...
QUEENS, NY
The Penny Hoarder

10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City

Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

