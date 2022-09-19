Read full article on original website
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama
(STACKER) - Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
3 new car tags available in Alabama, including first for SEC university
Fans of the Florida Gators will soon be able to show their pride on the back of their cars in Alabama. The University of Florida specialized plate is one of three new tags that will be available Oct. 1. The others are tags for Vulcan Park and Museum and Oneonta Redskins.
Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
Gov. Kay Ivey unveils new mental health crisis center in Huntsville
Alabama continues to work on its statewide plan for a mental health crisis system, with the goal of providing more access to care for all Alabamians. On Monday, state and local leaders unveiled the new WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center in Huntsville. With the new facility, those experiencing a mental...
Alabama’s food deserts: Hit hard by inflation, Black Belt children ‘still being forgotten’
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Angela Pettway drives 90 miles round trip to the grocery store almost every day. Food runs out quickly in her rural Alabama household. She homeschools two of her children and feeds them...
Countries Alabama imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Alabama. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OPINION: Will Alabama follow the lead of other states to provide relief for taxpayers
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco States around the Nation are flush with cash because of federal COVID relief dollars and increased tax revenue. As a result, at least 32 of those states have enacted either some sort of tax cut or rebate this past year. So the question is, will […]
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
Thousands of Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars
Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Alabama veterans released 3 months after being captured in Russia, family confirms
"We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free," said Dianna Shaw, Drueke's aunt. "They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States."
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Alabama State Parks to offer free admission on Sept. 24
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Alabama State Parks will waive all entrance and parking fees on National Public Lands Day, which takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022. “The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” said Ivey....
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
See it for Yourself: Most Expensive, Picturesque Home in Alabama
One of Alabama’s most expensive homes has been on the market for over 100 days. Also, it had a price decrease as well. This massive Italian Villa sits on one of Alabama’s prettiest lakes, Lake Martin which crosses three different counties of Coosa, Elmore, and Tallapoosa. This estate...
