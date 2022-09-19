ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama

(STACKER) - Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Gov. Kay Ivey unveils new mental health crisis center in Huntsville

Alabama continues to work on its statewide plan for a mental health crisis system, with the goal of providing more access to care for all Alabamians. On Monday, state and local leaders unveiled the new WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center in Huntsville. With the new facility, those experiencing a mental...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Countries Alabama imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Alabama. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars

Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
Troy Messenger

Alabama State Parks to offer free admission on Sept. 24

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Alabama State Parks will waive all entrance and parking fees on National Public Lands Day, which takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022. “The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” said Ivey....
ALABAMA STATE

