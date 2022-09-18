Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Summertime heat returns this week
Well we knew that our taste of fall last week was too good to be true, and in typical Middle Georgia fashion, we will get a bit of Summer’s revenge this week. A strong ridge of high pressure will be settling in over the Great Plains and the southeast, resulting in highs in the mid 90s starting Tuesday.
With clear skies, peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — When it comes to the southwest Georgia peanut harvest, the proof is in the pudding, or more accurately, in the rows of goobers being plowed up in fields across the region. The tasty legumes are big business in Georgia, with the top 10 counties for peanuts in...
WALB 10
Some South Ga. schools seeing issues getting enough milk. Here’s why.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia schools have notified parents they will have to raise prices on the milk in some student lunches. Because two milk supplier plants are shutting down at the end of the month, the school districts are having to find and use new suppliers. “Well...
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Albany Herald
TRAVEL TUESDAY: 8 fall festivals worth traveling to in Georgia
Georgia is filled to the brim with opportunities to celebrate the fall season. From the arts fests to Oktoberfest celebrations to the Highland games, there's no shortage of family fun available.
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing places in Georgia that are a great choice for both a short and long vacation, depending on how much free time you have on your hands. And if you live in a different state but you are looking for some new places to explore, you should definitely consider the state of Georgia because it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. To help you get started, here are three ideas for a weekend getaway in Georgia.
Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips
Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia drivers paying $5 less to fill-up at pump
ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are paying 7 cents less per gallon at the pump for regular unleaded gasoline compared to a week ago. Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 21 cents more than this time last year.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
Gas prices continue to drop and Georgia drivers are paying less and less at the pump
ATLANTA — Georgia drivers, AAA has more good news about gas prices...they’re still going down. Georgia gas prices are down to $3.18 which is seven cents less than it was last Monday. And drivers are now paying almost 5 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia gasoline prices slide another 7 cents, despite increase in crude oil prices
Georgia gasoline prices continue to slide, in step with the national trend, dropping seven cents per gallon on average for regular unleaded over the past week. But the recent rise in crude oil prices could begin a reversal of that trend. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters...
Georgia breweries come back strong
VISUAL: Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosGeorgia’s largest craft breweries reported a healthy rebound in 2021, a year after the pandemic crippled the industry.The state of beer: New Realm charted the most growth among the state's craft breweries with a 29% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing Co., which produced almost 228,000 barrels, reported no change in sales but remained Georgia’s biggest craft brewery.In 2021, Georgia saw two breweries close and 22 open, the data shows.Georgia is home to 155 breweries, ranking 19th in the country. The big...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
WRDW-TV
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia
In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
The Citizen Online
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia has highest job resignation rate in U.S.
ATLANTA – Georgia has the highest job resignation rate in the U.S. according to a new report by WalletHub. To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
