ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Summertime heat returns this week

Well we knew that our taste of fall last week was too good to be true, and in typical Middle Georgia fashion, we will get a bit of Summer’s revenge this week. A strong ridge of high pressure will be settling in over the Great Plains and the southeast, resulting in highs in the mid 90s starting Tuesday.
MACON, GA
macaronikid.com

When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing places in Georgia that are a great choice for both a short and long vacation, depending on how much free time you have on your hands. And if you live in a different state but you are looking for some new places to explore, you should definitely consider the state of Georgia because it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. To help you get started, here are three ideas for a weekend getaway in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips

Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Caribbean#Autumn#Thunderstorms
valdostatoday.com

Georgia drivers paying $5 less to fill-up at pump

ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are paying 7 cents less per gallon at the pump for regular unleaded gasoline compared to a week ago. Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 21 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Axios Atlanta

Georgia breweries come back strong

VISUAL: Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosGeorgia’s largest craft breweries reported a healthy rebound in 2021, a year after the pandemic crippled the industry.The state of beer: New Realm charted the most growth among the state's craft breweries with a 29% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing Co., which produced almost 228,000 barrels, reported no change in sales but remained Georgia’s biggest craft brewery.In 2021, Georgia saw two breweries close and 22 open, the data shows.Georgia is home to 155 breweries, ranking 19th in the country. The big...
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia

In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy