Rugby

BBC

Sam Luckley: Hull KR sign Salford Red Devils prop on two-year deal

Hull KR have signed Salford Red Devils prop Sam Luckley on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old Scotland international made 26 appearances for the Red Devils after joining from Newcastle Thunder for the 2021 season. "The way the coach [Willie Peters] wants to play attacking rugby really enticed me," he told...
The Independent

Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total

England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan team in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years.The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.But England dragged it back impressively, Adil Rashid getting the ball rolling and debutant seamer Luke Wood banking three for 27.Pakistan got off to a flier, piercing the in-field with regularity as Rizwan (68) and Babar (31) made...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the English opener who’s left-handed, tall and went to Bedford School... just like Alastair Cook! Emilio Gay has his sights set on opening the batting for England in Test cricket

When a highlights package of Emilio Gay’s 145 for Northamptonshire against Surrey did the social-media rounds last week, as experienced a judge as David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd tweeted: ‘I’ve seen enough.’. There were shots all round the wicket, including a string of powerful cover-drives off West...
ESPN

The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling

It is billed as one of the new frontiers for female cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130kph?. There needs to be a few caveats here in that it might have already happened, but until reasonably recently, speed data in the women's game had not been widely collated and is still not uniform across competitions.
BBC

England beat Pakistan by six wickets in first T20 - radio & text

That just about wraps things up for this live text commentary of the first T20 from Karachi on a historic day as England played international cricket in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years. "Alex Hales combined power, touch and excellent placement" is the verdict of my colleague Callum...
WORLD

