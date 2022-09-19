England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan team in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years.The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.But England dragged it back impressively, Adil Rashid getting the ball rolling and debutant seamer Luke Wood banking three for 27.Pakistan got off to a flier, piercing the in-field with regularity as Rizwan (68) and Babar (31) made...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO