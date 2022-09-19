Emmy Awards highlights, Roger Federer retires and R. Kelly is convicted | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Chris Rock reportedly tells Arizona audience he was asked to host Oscars but declined
Comedian Chris Rock, who was infamously slapped by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, reportedly told an audience in Phoenix that he'd been offered the job of hosting the 2023 Academy Awards but turned it down. According to the local newspaper, The Arizona Republic, Rock made the comments...
A Conversation With Donald Dell, Agent to the Stars
Dell played tennis but it was his work later as an agent for tennis players that defined his career.
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
AOL Corp
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Ex-‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne, Despite Racism Fueled Clash That Led to Exit From Series
More than a year since Sharon Osbourne’s abrupt firing from The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is admitting that she misses her former co-host — a surprising statement considering her firing came after an intense on-air discussion between the two about racism. “I miss her,” Underwood told People. “You can’t...
Roseanne Barr to Star in Upcoming Standup Comedy Special on Fox Nation
Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy. The Roseanne alum is set to star in a new standup comedy special on Fox's streaming platform Fox Nation in early 2023, the network announced on Tuesday. The hour-long special, titled A Roseanne Comedy Special, will be Fox Nation's first standup programming and Barr's...
