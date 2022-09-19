Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
953wiki.com
Local News from Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old Court Days. 23rd Sep at Historic Downtown Madison. The first ever PRCA Rodeo in Madison. 23rd Sep at Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
953wiki.com
Local News from Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
Illicit use of fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45 He was wanted on a warrant which led to drug arrest. A robust hydrogen ecosystem will lead to more economic development and workforce opportunities,. Files Brief Defending Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law...
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
WLKY.com
New firehouse being built in New Albany damaged by 'construction accident'
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There was some sort of construction accident at the site of the new firehouse being built in New Albany. The new firehouse is being built along Charlestown Road where a Sonic restaurant once sat. The frame of the structure was reportedly damaged. In a Facebook...
'The kids can kind of all grow up together': Southern Indiana parents react to Greater Clark County Schools new plan
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A school district in southern Indiana is changing course after parents raised concerns. Greater Clark County Schools originally planned to move Parkview Middle School away from downtown, which would have created a longer commute for families in the downtown area. Tuesday, the district announced its...
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wave 3
Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
wdrb.com
New southern Indiana road could give life to long-abandoned site after River Ridge investment
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The abandoned site of a city's past is set to be transformed. On Monday, the River Ridge Development Board awarded $9.7 million toward constructing an extension of Penny Martin Lane. The first stretch of the road in Charlestown was recently built on the site of the...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
953wiki.com
S.R. 101 railroad crossing to close for repairs in Sunman
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind.— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close the S.R. 101 (Meridian St.) rail crossing in Sunman for repairs starting the morning of Monday, September 26. The crossing is expected to reopen the evening of Friday, September 30. Motorists may use S.R. 48, S.R. 129 and S.R. 46 as a detour route.
wbiw.com
2022 Persimmon Idol winners announced
MITCHELL – There were eight adult contestants and four youth contestants vying for the 2022 WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Monday night. The competition was fierce, coming down to the final tally, naming Jae Parris of French Lick the Adult Division Idol, and Lily Bockting of Salem the Youth Division Idol. Parris sang a rendition of “What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes, while Bockting sang “Honey” by Derivakat.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Wave 3
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
The following arrests were made recently by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. In most cases those listed are just facing charges and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WLWT 5
Delays growing after accident along I-74 in Harrison closes lanes
HARRISON, Ohio — Delays are growing along Interstate 74 in Harrison due to a crash on Tuesday evening. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
foodanddine.com
Wine Shop in New Albany to offer sampling, retail, nibbles, and much more
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. The owners of Wine...
Oldham County father banned from school board meetings files lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father is suing the Oldham County Board of Education for allegedly banning him from attending public school board meetings. Micah Cain is claiming the board violated his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by not allowing him to attend the meetings, therefore, not allowing him to speak at these meetings.
