Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show

A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
ETOnline.com

King Charles' Former Butler Addresses Myths About Him (Exclusive)

King Charles III's former butler is speaking out. In an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, Grant Harrold, the new monarch's former butler, reacted to the "strange" stories that have surfaced about the king in the wake of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, death. "Somebody said to me, 'Oh did you...
Harper's Bazaar

The Queen’s trademark hairstyle demonstrated steadfast dedication to a look

Like the three-strand pearl necklace, block-coloured outfits and Launer London handbag, Queen Elizabeth II’s trademark curly crop was central to her signature style. In fact, her hair was arguably the most recognisable feature she presented, given how its perfectly symmetrical shape has appeared across our currency, stamps and royal memorabilia throughout the last seven decades of her reign. This unwavering consistency was steadfast dedication to a look.
