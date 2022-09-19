Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in Frisco
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen
High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
starlocalmedia.com
‘It’s just in our blood:’ Flower Mound artist portrays colorful flowers in artwork for Town
Meghann McLeod has lived in the Lewisville and Flower Mound area since she was born, making her art being showcased in Flower Mound something special. On the corner of Morriss Road and Waketon Road in Flower Mound, you can see McLeod’s artwork covering an entire traffic signal box since she was one of three winners in the Town of Flower Mound’s 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project.
Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break
The Plano Balloon Festival returns this week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Good Day got a preview of some new attractions from Joe Via, the executive director of what's now known as the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown
Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
starlocalmedia.com
It's finally open! H-E-B presents $10K check to Frisco ISD center prior to opening day
“It is my honor to welcome you to the very first H-E-B in North Texas.”. And with that comment from H-E-B Public Affairs Director Mabrie Jackson, a crowd of Frisco leaders and community members erupted into applause.
starlocalmedia.com
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony at the Old American Golf Club, starting this Monday, Sept. 26 and running through Sunday, Oct. 2. This womens' professional golf event marks the 10th year The Ascendant LPGA has taken place and its 4th year being played at Old American Golf Club. This tournament stands alone as the only LPGA tournament in the entire state of Texas.
Flower Mound reels in new Mexican food concept
An upscale Mexican restaurant slated for Lakeside DFW got the nod from the Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night. Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina will be located in a 5,680 square-foot building with a large 1,810 square-foot outdoor patio to be constructed on the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway next to 7-Eleven.
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
This Cute Little Condo is a Bit of a Hidden Gem With Lots to Love
This little condo is a bit of a hidden gem. It’s in West Richardson, has easy access to North Central Expressway (which means easy access to basically the world), and it’s close to cute restaurants and shops. It’s a chill little area and a true community. Like a...
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
Crumbl Cookies Headed to Denton
Choose your favorite sweet treat from a menu that rotates each week.
Discussions continue on Colleyville's proposed neighborhood Greystone Manor
Hat Creek Development President Kosse Maykus addressed resident and council concerns over Greystone Manor during the meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Colleyville held its second discussion on Greystone Manor, a proposed neighborhood near the roundabout at McDonwell School Road and Westcoat Drive. Some residents voiced their concerns and others showed support for the development.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
