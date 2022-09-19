ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen

High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

‘It’s just in our blood:’ Flower Mound artist portrays colorful flowers in artwork for Town

Meghann McLeod has lived in the Lewisville and Flower Mound area since she was born, making her art being showcased in Flower Mound something special. On the corner of Morriss Road and Waketon Road in Flower Mound, you can see McLeod’s artwork covering an entire traffic signal box since she was one of three winners in the Town of Flower Mound’s 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Elm, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
The Colony, TX
City
Lakeside, TX
The Colony, TX
Government
Little Elm, TX
Government
fox4news.com

Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break

The Plano Balloon Festival returns this week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Good Day got a preview of some new attractions from Joe Via, the executive director of what's now known as the H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown

Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#What To Do#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Live Music#Lakeside Journal
starlocalmedia.com

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony at the Old American Golf Club, starting this Monday, Sept. 26 and running through Sunday, Oct. 2. This womens' professional golf event marks the 10th year The Ascendant LPGA has taken place and its 4th year being played at Old American Golf Club. This tournament stands alone as the only LPGA tournament in the entire state of Texas.
THE COLONY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound reels in new Mexican food concept

An upscale Mexican restaurant slated for Lakeside DFW got the nod from the Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night. Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina will be located in a 5,680 square-foot building with a large 1,810 square-foot outdoor patio to be constructed on the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway next to 7-Eleven.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Power 95.9

What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?

Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Discussions continue on Colleyville's proposed neighborhood Greystone Manor

Hat Creek Development President Kosse Maykus addressed resident and council concerns over Greystone Manor during the meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Colleyville held its second discussion on Greystone Manor, a proposed neighborhood near the roundabout at McDonwell School Road and Westcoat Drive. Some residents voiced their concerns and others showed support for the development.
COLLEYVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy