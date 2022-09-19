Read full article on original website
James Brown
2d ago
that's true California is a laughing stock and it's not because of reparations it's the mindset. and what gives you the gall to tell someone to go back anywhere when your roots must go back somewhere other than this country
Javier P.
2d ago
what about reparations for Mexicans and Asians? not serious, bunch of bull. people trying to get money they don't deserve
postnewsgroup.com
The St. Augustine Movement (1963–1964)
It was the spring of 1964. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference were preparing to launch a campaign to end racial discrimination in St. Augustine, Fla. King hoped that the “demonstrations there would lead to local desegregation and that media attention would garner national support for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which was then stalled in a congressional filibuster,” according to Stanford University’s King Encyclopedia.
Prop 30: Why mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposite sides of the EV ballot measure
San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest local politician to speak out on in favor of Proposition 30, measure aimed to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. The move - pitting many others in the Democratic Party against Governor Newsom who opposes it.
edsource.org
Settlement requires state to monitor Contra Costa school that restrained students
Elyse K., a parent of twins in Contra Costa County, knew something was amiss at her children’s new school when her daughter, then age 8, refused to get out of the car during morning drop-off. “She said that they had hung her on the wall, like a coat on...
postnewsgroup.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Legislation Funding Nation’s First Black Women’s Think Tank
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget trailer bill approving $5 million in funding to the California State University at Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) to house the California Black Women’s Think Tank.
postnewsgroup.com
House Our Unhoused Now
Housing is a human right. In the wealthiest region in the wealthiest country, our shortcoming is obvious to anyone who has taken just one walk around the Town. The moral issue of our time is our failure as a society to provide housing decent enough for human beings, for all our neighbors.
postnewsgroup.com
Tax Rebates Coming in October to Help with Higher Costs Caused by Inflation
Nancy Skinner, State Senator, District 9 issued the following statement on Tuesday, Sept. 13:. Beginning in early October, most California residents will start receiving cash refunds to help respond to the higher costs caused by inflation. California’s Better for Families tax refund program was funded in the 2022-23 state budget and will provide an estimated $9.5 billion in rebates to approximately 17.5 million California families. The refunds are scheduled to start rolling out in October and continue until January.
postnewsgroup.com
First Black Woman Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from League of Calif. Cities
For the first time in history, a Black woman, Sedalia Sanders, was honored by the League of California Cities Past Presidents Council with its 2022 Past Presidents Lifetime Achievement Award. Sanders has had a lifetime of firsts, pushing boundaries in local politics. As a past president of the California League...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
As California Embraces Development, San Francisco Mayor Vetoes Fake Housing Reform Bill
In a sign of California's increasingly pro-development tilt, state housing officials are praising San Francisco Mayor London Breed for vetoing an ordinance that would have made homebuilding much more difficult. The vetoed ordinance, passed in a contentious 6–4 vote by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in July, was sold...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman seen on video taking down Latin American country flags at Oakland school
A video on social media is getting a lot of attention that appears to show a woman taking down four flags representing Latin American countries from outside a school in Oakland. It’s unclear if the case will be investigated for possible trespassing or vandalism.
48hills.org
The state agency enforcing housing rules doesn’t care about affordable housing
This is how bad California’s housing policy has become: An affordable housing group in San Francisco is asking the state to please, please work with local folks on affordability issues—because otherwise there’s no possible way this city can meet its state-mandated goals. And nobody in the state...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
Richmond awarded $9.7M grant for upgrades to Main Library
The City of Richmond has been awarded a California State Library Building Forward. grant of $9,712,979 to make critical upgrades at the historic Main Library, according to the City Manager’s Office. The grant, which requires that the city match the funds, will support upgrades to the aging building, including...
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
eastcountytoday.net
Lacey Ferguson Issues 24-Minute Statement Regarding Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Sunday, Antioch resident and former advocate and volunteer of Mayor Lamar Thorpe issued a 24-minute video statement regarding recent allegations made against the mayor. Within the 24-minute video, Lacey Ferguson stated the following:. It takes bravery to come forward. She believed the two women who came froward at the...
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
