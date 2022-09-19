Read full article on original website
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
Biden given special permission to use armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’ at Queen’s funeral
President Joe Biden will reportedly be able to use his own armoured limousine for ground transportation to and from Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.According to The Times, Whitehall sources say Mr Biden has been granted special dispensation to make use of the US-built armoured Cadillac state car — informally known as “The Beast” — for security reasons. The Times also reports that other G7 leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Emperor Naruhito of Japan, are expected to be permitted their own ground transport. Not every foreign leader will be granted such privileges, however. Of the hundreds expected to...
Donald Trump Once Promised Jordan's King Abdulla II The West Bank, New Book Says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly gave a “great deal” to Jordan’s King Abdullah II in 2018 that left him breathless. What Happened: Trump told the Jordanian ruler in January 2018 that he would give him the occupied West Bank, according to a new book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” written by Peter Baker, and Susan Glasser, The Washington Post reported.
Anger among MPs as Chinese vice-president to attend Queen’s funeral
Wang Qishan to be at service despite banning of Conservative MPs due to complaints about Chinese repression
Anger as New York Times links PM Liz Truss to Enoch Powell’s racism
The New York Times has caused fury within No 10 by linking Liz Truss to the ‘notorious racism’ of Enoch Powell and his ‘rivers of blood’ speech. Under the headline ‘Britain’s New Prime Minister Is Still In Thrall To The Empire’, the article claims Ms Truss’s ‘most apt antecedent’ is the former Tory Minister who became an outcast after a shocking 1968 speech on immigration.
Tuesday briefing: Five big stories as Britain returns to normal
Good morning. What an extraordinary, moving day. Whatever your view of the monarchy, it knows how to put on a show. As Charlotte Higgins wrote, “The point of the giant immersive drama into which the UK has been drawn since 8 September is to persuade us to collude in the collective fantasy that the royals are more than human … to renovate the notion that in the royal family is encapsulated some ineffable and inalienable “Britishness” that binds the people of the UK together, despite our present woes.” You could feel it working on you as the day wore on. We might quibble with the couple who preferred the Queue to their own children, but on some level, they spoke for the nation: sad, yes, but also giddy at the magic of it all.
Liz Truss says any ‘sham referendums’ in Ukraine will not be recognised – UK politics as it happened
Prime minister says Putin’s calls for mobilisation ‘are a sure sign his barbaric invasion is failing’
Biden state visit to UK ‘being considered for 2023’
British diplomats are eyeing a first state visit for US president Joe Biden linked to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.The King would host Mr Biden around the time of a possible European trip for celebrations of the 1998 peace deal that helped end 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.Mr Biden, vocally proud of his roots in Ireland and the US’s role in brokering the agreement, would likely be keen to visit the island of Ireland to mark the anniversary.Diplomatic sources said it would be an ideal moment to invite Mr Biden for a state...
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
Former UK Ambassador: Those skeptical about our new king will be disappointed
Former British Ambassador to the US Sir David Manning talks to Christiane Amanpour about attending the Queen’s funeral and what lies ahead for the UK.
Decades of planning helped to ensure security at Queen’s funeral, says expert
Scale of operation surpasses 2012 Olympics as world leaders and hundreds of thousands of spectators attend event in London
Khashoggi’s Fiancée: Arrest MBS During His Visit to U.K. for the Queen’s Funeral
The fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called for U.K. authorities to arrest Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman when he arrives in London to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. A leaked U.S. intelligence report said the Saudi ruler approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered by Saudi agents in Turkey in 2018. “The queen’s passing is a truly sad occasion,” Hatice Cengiz, who was engaged to Khashoggi, told The Guardian. “The crown prince should not be allowed to part of this mourning and not be allowed to stain her memory and use this time of mourning to seek legitimacy and normalization.” It is not yet clear if MBS will attend the queen’s funeral service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.Read it at The Guardian
Britain now confronts its economic crises after putting life largely on hold to mourn queen’s death on a grand scale
LONDON — Even for a country that prides itself on pageantry, it was an occasion of majestic splendor. Yet, the ceremony and solemnity of the state funeral are already giving way to an unavoidable realization: The grandeur that marked Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and was seen by billions across the world is not the reality of the country that most woke up to Tuesday.
