Two Min Drill 09-19-22 Kyle Shanahan gets testy with media over Trey Lance disaster

Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question. For the second time in two years, the 49ers' prize young quarterback, Trey Lance, had suffered a serious injury after getting heavy usage in the run game. Was it really necessary to run Lance up the gut? After the game, Shanahan made it clear he had zero regrets. • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's contract is about to balloon
Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?

San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
Jimmy G recalls moment Shanahan opened door to remain a 49er

It’s truly an outcome not many -- and perhaps no one -- saw coming. After taking a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back under center on Sunday when starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The veteran signal-caller...
49ers work out five quarterbacks

With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
