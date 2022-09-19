Read full article on original website
Related
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Two Min Drill 09-19-22 Kyle Shanahan gets testy with media over Trey Lance disaster
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question. For the second time in two years, the 49ers' prize young quarterback, Trey Lance, had suffered a serious injury after getting heavy usage in the run game. Was it really necessary to run Lance up the gut? After the game, Shanahan made it clear he had zero regrets. • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's contract is about to balloon
49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is 49ers QB Trey Lance’s Girlfriend, Brynn Chandler?
San Francisco 49ers fans are concerned about Trey Lance after the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury. At this time, his personal life is also the subject of social media gossip. However, the young NFL pro is lowkey about his relationship. Trey Lance’s girlfriend, Brynn Chandler, has a connection to a 49ers legend and other NFL icons. We reveal more about her background in this Brynn Chandler wiki.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
Derek Carr Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals
Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Derek Carr reacted and we have that entire press conference for you.
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Jimmy G recalls moment Shanahan opened door to remain a 49er
It’s truly an outcome not many -- and perhaps no one -- saw coming. After taking a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back under center on Sunday when starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The veteran signal-caller...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Rookie Running Back To Miss 'At Least A Few Weeks' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have had awful luck at the running back position these past two seasons. Raheem Mostert went down with a season-ending injury in 2021. His successor, Elijah Mitchell, suffered a significant injury in Week 2 of this season. Unfortunately, that's not the end of the Niners' injury...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
49ers dealt RB blow as key Elijah Mitchell backup goes down with injury
The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes continue in the running back room. Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and he is expected to be out for two months. After Mitchell went down, all eyes went to veteran running back Jeff Wilson. And in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
49ers work out five quarterbacks
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
Josh McDaniels Blames Himself for Disappointing Home Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were out coached and out played in the second-half of the game, and are now 0-2 for the season.
Comments / 0