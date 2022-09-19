ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Three die in farm accident in Centre County

CENTRE HALL, Pa. — Three people are dead after a farming accident in Centre County. Emergency crews responded to a farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, near Centre Hall, around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Centre County coroner says Andrew Beiler, 47, and two sons, 19 and...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Union County, PA
Mifflinburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mifflinburg, PA
Union County, PA
Crime & Safety
Union County, PA
Accidents
wkok.com

PSP Report: Mifflinburg Woman Killed After Route 45 Crash

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Mifflinburg woman was killed after crashing her vehicle along Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County early Sunday morning. Milton state police say killed was 31-year-old Melissa Dziadzio as a result of the crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say Dziadzio was traveling...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
LehighValleyLive.com

Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say

An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of shooting gun into a house

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he fired a gun into a home on two separate occasions. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17 around 3:30 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of 9th Avenue in […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Newswatch 16

Final resident moves out of Renovo rowhomes

RENOVO, Pa. — A condemned block of rowhomes in Clinton County is finally empty. In 2019, Renovo officials discovered that the foundation of one of the buildings along 14th Street was unsafe. Since the units are connected, everyone was affected. Last month, a judge ordered all residents of the...
RENOVO, PA
skooknews.com

Two Juveniles Charged with Making Threats in Northumberland County

Two 12-year-old girls have been charged by the Pennsylvania State Police making threats. According to Troopers, the two girls were charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for an incident on September 16th, 2022 when they allegedly threatened another 12 year old student and the Line Mountain School District.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide

WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
WATSONTOWN, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy