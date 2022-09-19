Read full article on original website
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Amish father, two sons killed in silo accident on Centre Co. farm
Potter Twp., Centre Co. (WJAC) — 2nd UPDATE (2:40 P.M.) Centre County coroner Scott Sayers has identified the three victims of Wednesday morning's fatal silo accident in Centre Hall. Sayers says three members of an Amish family were killed when they became trapped inside the silo. Authorities identified the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Three die in farm accident in Centre County
CENTRE HALL, Pa. — Three people are dead after a farming accident in Centre County. Emergency crews responded to a farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, near Centre Hall, around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Centre County coroner says Andrew Beiler, 47, and two sons, 19 and...
Pa. State Police Look for Missing 11-Year-Old Bradford County Girl
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing child. Authorities in the Towanda barracks early Wednsday, September 21 confirmed they were still looking for 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, who was last seen at around 7 in the evening of, Tuesday, September 20, in Monroe Township in Bradford County.
wkok.com
PSP Report: Mifflinburg Woman Killed After Route 45 Crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Mifflinburg woman was killed after crashing her vehicle along Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County early Sunday morning. Milton state police say killed was 31-year-old Melissa Dziadzio as a result of the crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say Dziadzio was traveling...
Zoning board: Bus lot to go into residential Luzerne County neighborhood
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's a blow to people living in a Luzerne County neighborhood. The Hanover Township zoning board voted 3 to 2 to allow a bus depot to operate on a property on South Main Street in the Preston section of Hanover Township by the Hanover Industrial Park.
Troopers: Centre County man threatens to kill woman’s parents, burn down house
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is sitting behind bars after he threatened to kill a woman’s parents and then also burn down their house in Centre County, according to state police out of Rockview. The woman told police that she was terrified of Ryun Hattery, 46, of Pleasant Gap, after he said to […]
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
abc27.com
Five suspects arrested after Swatara Township shooting injures children
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced that five more suspects have been arrested after they were allegedly found to be involved in a shooting in which two children were shot shortly before midnight on Aug. 11, 2022. According to police, Officers were dispatched to a home in...
Man accused of shooting gun into a house
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he fired a gun into a home on two separate occasions. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17 around 3:30 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of 9th Avenue in […]
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
Drunk Mom Crashes Car While Driving 4-Year-Old In Camp Hill: Police
A drunk central Pennsylvania mom crashed her vehicle while driving with a 4-year-old child, authorities say. MaryEllen Frank, 28, of the 1st Block Sussex Avenue, Camp Hill, crash her vehicle at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:37 p.m., according to Upper Allen Township police.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Final resident moves out of Renovo rowhomes
RENOVO, Pa. — A condemned block of rowhomes in Clinton County is finally empty. In 2019, Renovo officials discovered that the foundation of one of the buildings along 14th Street was unsafe. Since the units are connected, everyone was affected. Last month, a judge ordered all residents of the...
skooknews.com
Two Juveniles Charged with Making Threats in Northumberland County
Two 12-year-old girls have been charged by the Pennsylvania State Police making threats. According to Troopers, the two girls were charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for an incident on September 16th, 2022 when they allegedly threatened another 12 year old student and the Line Mountain School District.
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
Crash closes part of Interstate 80 in Montour County
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has part of Interstate 80 in Montour County closed. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 — between the Danville and Buckhorn exits — due to a multi-vehicle crash.
License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
wkok.com
Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
