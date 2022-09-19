Read full article on original website
911 calls detail moments teens' bodies were found on an Orange County trail
The family of Devin Clark held an emotional vigil and balloon release in Yanceyville. At Cedar Ridge High, the volleyball match was dedicated to Lyric Woods. Meanwhile, the search for their suspected killer continues.
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
Raleigh police investigate after woman found shot
Raleigh police officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive and found the woman with a gunshot wound.
3 people arrested in connection to murder of two 16-year-old boys in Graham
Three people are in custody on charges related to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Graham.
2 charged in Person County home invasion that left 80-year-old woman dead
Two people, including a juvenile, have been charged with murder in connection to a Person County home invasion where an 80-year-old woman was found dead.
Suspect named in Orange County homicide case
A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
17-year-old remains at-large more than 24 hours after being charged with killing 2 high schoolers
More than 24 hours after investigators said they know who killed two high school students, that suspect remains at large.
Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting
The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers Men riding four-wheelers found the bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, in Orange County. (NCD)
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say
Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former Eastern Alamance High School student, and Lyric Woods, 14, led authorities to file the petition.
Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
Two Arrested for Murder of 80-year-old Roxboro Woman
A 39-year-old man and a juvenile have been charged in the murder of an 80-year-old Roxboro woman. According to WRAL, Nancy Horton was killed during a home invasion Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Her body was discovered by family members that had gone to check on her. Wednesday night...
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Adult charges likely for juvenile suspect wanted in NC teens’ murder, officials say
Deputies continue to search for a 17-year-old suspect identified Tuesday in the shooting deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.
17-year-old sought on charges of first-degree murder in deaths of 2 high school students
A 17-year-old is wanted in the murder of slain high school students Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
2 arrests made in Durham in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier
Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a 22-year-old Fort Bragg soldier.
Woman dead in targeted North Carolina shooting, police say
Raleigh police say a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning.
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in Orange County, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
17-Year-Old Sought for Orange County Double Homicide
Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a juvenile petition against a suspect in the alleged murder of two teenagers over the weekend. A release from the office Tuesday afternoon said a 17-year-old is being sought for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. The sheriff’s office said the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention officially filed its petition to detain the individual Tuesday afternoon.
Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
