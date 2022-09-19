ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Orange County, NC
Suspect named in Orange County homicide case

A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting

The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
Two Arrested for Murder of 80-year-old Roxboro Woman

A 39-year-old man and a juvenile have been charged in the murder of an 80-year-old Roxboro woman. According to WRAL, Nancy Horton was killed during a home invasion Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Her body was discovered by family members that had gone to check on her. Wednesday night...
17-Year-Old Sought for Orange County Double Homicide

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a juvenile petition against a suspect in the alleged murder of two teenagers over the weekend. A release from the office Tuesday afternoon said a 17-year-old is being sought for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. The sheriff’s office said the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention officially filed its petition to detain the individual Tuesday afternoon.
Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
