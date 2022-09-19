Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL・
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jaguars
After another embarrassing showing, the Colts’ head decision-makers should be feeling the heat.
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 3?
The Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle on “Thursday Night Football” this past week. As a result, they’re one of just six teams in the league who remain undefeated. The Chiefs’ ability to play complementary football...
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
7 duds from the Colts' putrid loss to Jaguars in Week 2
There’s no easy way to describe the performance the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) put on the field Sunday during the 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 2 at TIAA Bank Field. Not only did the Colts fail to end the losing streak down in Duval County—extending it...
Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs now have sole possession of first place in the AFC West. After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football,” the Chiefs are the only unbeaten team left in the division. Here’s how the standings look after Week 2:. Kansas City Chiefs...
FOX Sports
Colts contemplate fixes after another dismal loss to Jags
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. He called the team's performance pathetic. He even said it twice. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the...
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Colts Plummet in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts fall in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings?
Patrick Mahomes tells story behind surprise visit from daughter before Chargers-Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes got a surprise pregame visit from his daughter, Sterling, before the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers. He explained on “The Drive” why the visit was so special.
Colts vs. Chiefs: Initial injury report for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) were on the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts are looking to move on from arguably the worst loss of the Frank Reich era, the Chiefs are comfortably 2-0 at the top of their division and are coming off of a few extra days of rest after playing on Thursday night in Week 2.
Jaguars channeling their 'Sacksonville' days as they dominate the Colts
History repeated itself as the Jacksonville Jaguars once again took down the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 4-0 against Frank Reich at home and haven’t lost a to the Colts at home since 2014. The defense was the highlight of the day for the Jaguars, as they...
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
St. Joseph businesses begin planning for increase in traffic from NFL draft
The NFL draft in Kansas City is still several months away, but many in the St. Joseph community are already preparing for the influx of people coming to the area. Mark McKnight, a bartender at Hi-Ho, said he thinks this will be a great chance to give St. Joseph more exposure.
