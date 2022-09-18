Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Grouse Butte Lane in the Dixonville area. A transient was reported to be looking for someone who no longer lives there. The man had two warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident. Additional charges were added. The suspect was detained on $21,600.
KVAL
Roseburg man arrested after armed stand-off with police on Stewart Parkway Bridge
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police took an armed subject into custody after an hour long standoff that closed the Stewart Parkway Bridge Saturday, September 17. At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Roseburg police officers saw a white 2018 Nissan Sentra commit several traffic violations, including nearly hitting two pedestrians as it sped through a stop sign.rt.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE
A Dorena man was jailed after allegedly attempting to elude police on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:20 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Jack Creek and Highway 38 near Drain after a call indicating there was a disturbance. 38-year old Christopher Woody was...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed after an alleged menacing incident on Sunday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:45 p.m. 34-year old Michelle Montelione was out in a cul-de-sac in the 100 block of Pawnee Court, north of Roseburg, and was breaking windows on her vehicle and on a victim’s vehicle as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Authorities serve search warrant on large illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. LCSO deputies were granted a warrant to search the property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane. According to officials, authorities executed the warrant on...
oregontoday.net
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
kezi.com
Deputies bust massive illegal marijuana operation near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A large-scale illegal marijuana production operation near Junction City was searched and one suspect was cited, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The LCSO says they conducted the search on September 15, at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Drive just south of...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. 32-year old Kathlin Peterson allegedly broke a cane over a victim’s head, spit on him and barricaded herself in the victim’s bathroom in the 2700 block of West Jay Avenue. The victim reportedly told Peterson to leave but she refused. Peterson allegedly spit on two officers and a doctor prior to being taken into custody.
RELATED PEOPLE
eugeneweekly.com
Theft of Joy
Beloved west Eugene business El Taco Taco has closed after its food cart trailer was stolen sometime between late night Saturday, Sept. 17, and early morning Sunday, Sept. 18. The food cart business was a dream for the owners, says their daughter Elsy Campos, but now the popular taco business is reassessing its future.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
KDRV
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
kptv.com
Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
KDRV
FireWatch: Mill Fire survivors seek justice
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Mill Fire survivors are seeking justice after the fire left two people dead, three people injured and more than 100 homes destroyed. The fire started in Weed on Sept. 2 and burned about 4,000 acres. Since then, Roseburg Forest Products has stepped forward, saying an equipment malfunction at its Weed location may have started the fire. The official cause of the fire is still ongoing but Roseburg has since started a community fund for those impacted by the fire, as well as allotted $50 million for initial recovery efforts.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by...
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
kezi.com
12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash
WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
Comments / 2