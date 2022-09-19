Home Talent League: Verona rallies from six runs down to capture eighth Sunday League title

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
veronapress.com
Cross country: Verona boys get three of the top five freshmen in Big Eight Challenge
The Verona boys cross country team had three of the top five runners in the freshmen race of the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Lake Farm Park in Madison. Verona freshman Micah Kundert won the freshmen race with a time of 18 minutes, 57.2 seconds....
veronapress.com
Boys basketball: Curtrel Robinson named next Verona head coach
Curtrel Robinson will be trading in the crimson red of La Follette for the orange and black of Verona after being named the Wildcats’ new head boys basketball coach. Verona Area High School Athletics Director Joel Zimba announced that Robinson had been named the new Verona coach in a news release on Monday, Sept. 19.
veronapress.com
Girls golf: Verona shoots to ninth at Janesville Parker Invitational
Verona sophomore Lily Haessig finished tied for 32nd place at the Janesville Parker Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Riverside Golf Course. The Wildcats shot a 373 to finish ninth place out of 20 teams. Verona was coming off a 366-401 loss to Sun Prairie West in a Big Eight Conference dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
veronapress.com
Girls swimming: Verona captures Blackshirt Invitational title
The Verona girls swimming team captured the Blackshirt Invitational team title on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Verona also picked up a 120-50 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison Memorial on Friday, Sept. 16, at Verona High School. Blackshirt Invitational. Four runner-up finishes at the 16-team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: Verona’s Naisha Nagpal improves No. 1 singles record to 19-1
Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal won three matches at No. 1 singles and won at No. 1 doubles in the Regent Invitational to lead the Wildcats to a 2-2 finish on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Verona Area High School. Verona was clipped by Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 and then rolled by...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s prime-time game against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team will play its third prime-time game of the season when it hosts Wisconsin on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit serving as color commentator and Holly Rowe on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on ABC so far this season.
Ohio State blackout mode activated, as Wisconsin is dead on arrival
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially activated blackout mode vs. the Wisconsin Badgers. There will be a funeral in the Big Ten on Saturday night, as the Ohio State Buckeyes will lay to rest the Wisconsin Badgers’ slim College Football Playoff chances during their blackout game in The Horseshoe.
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Power restored to most customers after crash on Madison’s west side | News
MADISON (WKOW) — A vehicle crashed into an electrical box on Madison’s west side Monday, causing power outages in the area, according to the Madison Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Gibson said at about 11:22 pm a vehicle going north in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard ran into an electrical box. The box then started on fire.
Channel 3000
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bicyclist injured after crashing into vehicle on UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. — A bicyclist was injured on the UW-Madison campus Monday after a crash with a vehicle. Madison police were called to the intersection of West Johnson Street and North Charter Street around 1:20 p.m. after the crash was reported. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Thousands lost power Monday night due to alleged intoxicated driver
MADISON, Wis. — Over 2,000 Alliant energy customers lost power Monday night after a car hit an electrical box. Madison police said the accident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on McKenna Blvd. near Elver Park. The 26-year-old driver hit an electrical box which started a fire. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 2,795 customers on the west side were without power...
nbc15.com
Little John’s looks to expand with support from Schuster’s Farm corn maze
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Deerfield farm is partnering with a Dane County nonprofit to raise funds and awareness for food insecurity and the public can support the cause by weaving their way through a special corn maze. Schuster’s Farm designed their corn maze with Little John’s, a nonprofit organization...
fortatkinsononline.com
History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration
A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Comments / 0